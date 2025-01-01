You are busy during the day with tons of tasks to complete. You want to discover ways to save time while using your Windows PC while working. The good news is that Windows has evolved, and Microsoft has included new ways to save you time with your workflow.

Additional features have been added to Windows; some are straightforward, while others require some learning on your part. Nonetheless, it’s essential to consider these helpful features that will save you time every day if you use them.

8 Learn and use keyboard shortcuts

Save time in Windows and Microsoft Office

Keyboard shortcuts are one of the most effective ways to save time during your computing journey. You can use several keyboard shortcuts to navigate through Windows and Microsoft Office apps. For instance, you can use one of over 100 keyboard shortcuts for Office. Now, do you need to learn them all? No. However, find the ones that work best for your situation. Find the keyboard shortcuts that save you time doing repetitive tasks.

If you write a lot of work with text, you’ll want to use the well-known Ctrl + C to copy text and Ctrl + V to paste it. Use Ctrl + Shift + Esc to open Task Manager to kill apps and troubleshoot problems. Instead of clicking through the Start menu on Windows 11, use Win + I to open the Settings app directly. Check out our ultimate guide to Windows 11 keyboard shortcuts to boost your productivity while using the OS. Find the best ones for your situation and start blazing through Windows while your coworkers are left behind. But be cool. Let them know how you are more productive with keyboard shortcuts.

Keyboard shortcuts also work in other services and applications. For instance, you might want to use keyboard shortcuts in Gmail to manage your inbox or use Google Drive keyboard shortcuts if you’re in it a lot. If you are an Apple user, there are keyboard shortcuts for macOS that save you time. Even if you’re using a Chromebook, there are popular keyboard shortcuts for ChromeOS that will help you get things done quickly and easily. Finally, if you’re on Windows, please press the Windows key to launch the Start menu. Clicking the Start menu to do it is quite inefficient.

7 Use Virtual Desktops

This underused feature is your friend

Virtual Desktops can save you time by creating multiple desktops and separating your work. The feature was initially introduced with Windows 10 and is something Linux desktop users have enjoyed for years. You can create different desktops with their own configuration and app layout. For example, you could make one or two for different work tasks (or jobs) and one for your personal use. Switching between them is easy by using the icon on the Task View button on the taskbar or the Win + Tab keyboard shortcut. If you are looking for a way to enhance productivity on Windows 11, Virtual Desktops can be quite beneficial.

6 Connect Your Phone to Windows

Get your phone’s data on your PC

Connecting your phone to Windows allows easier management of both devices from a single interface. The easiest way to connect your phone is with Microsoft’s Phone Link app. Once connected, running apps or transferring files between Android and Windows is a cinch. The app has been updated to work better with Apple devices. You can get texts and calls, and also transfer files from your iPhone to Windows.

5 Use Clipboard syncing on Windows

Access copied data from other Windows PCs

Another beneficial way to manage copied data between Windows 11 PCs is by using the Clipboard syncing feature. With it, you can access copied images, screenshots, links, and text between your Windows PCs or Android devices. However, it’s important to note that you must be signed in with the same Microsoft account on each device.

How does it work? The answer is in the name of the feature.

For instance, you can take a screenshot or copy an image or text on one Windows PC and access it from the Clipboard on a different Windows PC or Android phone. It’s like having one clipboard of saved items on all your compatible devices. Working between multiple devices can save you a lot of time, especially if you permanently save items to the Windows Clipboard.

When you are in “the zone” and getting things done, having your PC restart to complete Windows updates is annoying and interrupts your flow. Luckily, you can schedule system updates and restarts outside your working hours. To set it up, head to Settings -> Windows Update -> Active hours and set it to occur automatically or set up a custom schedule. Of course, the idea here is to set a time when you’re not using the PC. Also, keep in mind that version updates are large and can take several hours to complete. So, it might be a best practice to set your active hours during the workday so updates can happen overnight.

3 Type with your voice

Just talk to complete documents

You can use the voice dictation feature in Windows 11 to give your fingers a break and type using your voice. The dictation feature is straightforward to use. Place your cursor where you want to type, and press Win + H to open it. If this is your first time using it, click the microphone button and begin saying what you want to type. While you can expect a few mistakes, it performs solidly. You can tell it to delete, backspace, insert punctuation, and more. This feature will save you time if you want to talk out a long email instead of typing it. Plus, you can use it anywhere.

2 Use Snap Layouts

Manage window sizes like a pro

Moving windows to different sizes used to require a lot of clicking and dragging. But the Snap Layouts feature in Windows lets you hover the mouse over a window’s maximum button in the top right to see other available sizes to snap the window to. Once snapping to a specific size, you’re guided to use the remaining possible sizes for the window to reside on your screen. Use the keyboard shortcut Win + Z to display each numbered zone available in the window.

1 Use Focus sessions

Eliminate distractions

Want to keep your head in the game and avoid unneeded distractions on the screen? Windows has a feature to help you with just that. You can use the Clock app on your system to set up a Focus session, which allows you to concentrate on your work. During the time you set for your session, Do Not Disturb is turned on, and there will be no notifications, and app badges on your taskbar won’t light up. To start a session, open the Clock app -> Focus sessions and start the timer for the amount of time you don’t want distractions.

Saving time to be more productive on Windows

Getting things done on your Windows PC is essential. The OS includes helpful features that allow you to get work done quickly and help you remain focused. Learning just a few keyboard shortcuts and a few of the above features will help improve your productivity. Once you can master a couple of these features, learn a few more, and you’ll be blazing through your work in no time.