Over the years, and especially when it comes to technology, what used to be considered a luxury becomes a standard expectation for most people. And Windows is a great example of that. Ever since the beginning, more and more features have been added, and capabilities that were once only available as premium features have since become standard in Home editions of Windows 11.

So today, we're taking a trip down memory lane to times when things were... worse. Here are some features you used to have to pay extra for if you had a Windows PC.

8 Task Scheduler (System Agent)

Automating tasks wasn't free

The concept of Windows editions didn't really become a thing until Windows XP, but Windows 95 still had its own way of offering some premium extras with the Microsoft Plus! add-on pack. And this first edition of the pack came with a feature that's widely available today in Windows 11 Home: the Task Scheduler. Or, as it was known back then, System Agent.

Task Scheduler probably isn't a tool you use all that often, but it allows you to automate all kinds of tasks, such as launching an app (or multiple) at specific times or when certain conditions are met. The intial release in the Microsoft Plus! pack was the only time it was called System Agent, as it would be integrated into WIndows NT 4.0 with the new Task Scheduler name, which has persisted until today.

7 BitLocker

Device encryption has become the standard

BitLocker is a technology that encrypts the data on a disk drive to make it so that others can't access your data without having the key to decrypt it. It was introduced in Windows Vista, but back then, if you wanted access to it, you needed Windows Vista Enterprise or Ultimate. It was only in Windows 8 that it was brought down to Pro editions.

But while BitLocker is still technically exclusive to Pro editions today, the technology used for BitLocker is actually used in the Home editions of Windows 11. By default, your PC is always encrypted. The only thing missing from Home editions are the advanced management features such as per-drive encryption or the ability tosave the recovery key outside of your Microsoft account.

6 Windows Fax and Scan

Faxing used to be a selling point

These days, faxing is only done in specific contexts for sending documents over, but a couple of decades ago, it was a pretty big deal for all kinds of businesses. Perhaps because of that, when Microsoft introduced the Windows Fax and Scan app in Windows Vista (replacing the Fax Console from XP), it was exclusive to Business, Enterprise, and Ultimate editions.

It didn't take long for Windows Fax and Scan to become available in every version of Windows starting with Windows 7. And while faxing is far less common today than it used to be, the app is still included with Windows 11.

5 Windows Mobility Center

Not that anyone cares anymore