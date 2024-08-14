Key Takeaways Microsoft adds AirDrop-like tool for Windows 10 and 11 with Phone Link, bridging gap with macOS.

New feature allows right-click sharing to Android phones seamlessly with no need for phone approval.

System requirements are not overly strict.

Every so often, we Windows users like to look over the garden fence to see what Apple is doing, like some sort of jealous neighbor. And sometimes, we see something we really like. And while Microsoft has been trying to keep up with Apple, there are still some features that macOS computers have that Windows PCs flat-out don't. Fortunately, it seems that the number of features that Windows doesn't have is shrinking, as Microsoft is adding its own version of AirDrop to its operating system.

Microsoft adds its own version of AirDrop to Windows 10 and 11

As spotted by Windows Central, Microsoft is adding a tool to Windows 10 and 11 that works similarly to AirDrop but for Android phones. Windows Central points to a new page on the Microsoft Support site as proof.

Sure enough, the website does mention a new tool for Windows 10 and 11 that works very similarly to AirDrop on macOS. As you might expect, this new feature will work through Phone Link to deliver your files. Once you have everything set up, it seems that all you need to do is right-click whatever it is you want to send over, click "Share," then select Phone Link. Windows will then beam your file over to your phone.

It seems that you won't need to accept the transfer from your phone for the file to arrive; it's implied that, as soon as you hit "Share" on your PC, the file is sent over. This makes sense, given how you have to go through the Phone Link process to get the phone attached in the first place, so there are no trust issues.

There are a few system requirements, but they don't seem too strict:

A PC running Windows 10 (with the May 2019 update or later) or Windows 11

Android device running Android 9.0 or later

Link to Windows app version 1.24032.518.0 or later on your Android mobile device

Phone Link version 1.24032.156.0 or later

It seems this feature is currently on the Release Preview channel; if so, it may mean that all Windows 10 and 11 users will get this handy feature very soon.