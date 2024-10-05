The Windows Forecast is a look at the future of Windows that comments on the latest news for Windows Insiders, as well as other major announcements in the Windows space each and every week.

Welcome to the first edition of The Windows Forecast, a weekly column that takes a look at the latest Windows news and infuses them with some personal commentary from yours truly. This is a pretty big week to start with, since we just saw the release of the big annual update for Windows 11 with version 24H2. But there's a bit more to dive into, so let's get right into it.

Windows 11 version 24H2 is an odd one

Close

Just as we've seen for the past couple of years, Microsoft released its big annual update for Windows 11 on October 1st, and it's... kind of one the biggest ones yet? Windows 11 version 24H2 sounds like a pretty big update on paper when you consider all the big AI features, but then you have to remember that all these big AI features require new hardware. If you don't have a Qualcomm Snapdragon X series processor, you don't get most of these right now. Some Intel and AMD PCs will support these AI features, but most of them won't so this whole update is kind of a wash for most people. But it's not like you're missing out on much with Copilot+ since most of these AI features are pretty useless if you ask me.

Heck, even outside of AI features, another notable addition in Windows 11 version 24H2 is Wi-Fi 7 support, but there have been very few PCs with Wi-Fi 7 cards launched before this update became available anyway, so even that is kind of iffy.

That being said, there is some cool stuff in here. I think the addition of sudo support to Windows Terminal is a pretty big deal. I always hate that I have to specifically open a Terminal window with admin privileges if I want to run commands that require them, so to be able to just write sudo before each command to elevate it will be very useful for sure. Also, users are apparently finding this new version of Windows 11 a bit snappier, which is... interesting. It reminds me of the "seems faster" meme that came up almost a decade ago when everyone would leave comments like this after every new build released for Windows phones. Those were fun times.

Otherwise, there's some cool stuff in this update, but nothing I'm really chomping at the bit to try out. I think the architectural improvements for Arm PCs are very exciting, but I don't actually ahve any Arm PCs myself, so I'm just hoping I might get one at some point.

By the way, did you know that if you want to force your PC to upgrade to version 24H2, even if you're already running Windows 11, you still need the PC Health Check app to make sure your PC is compatible? This was used to make sure Windows 10 PCs supported Windows 11, so there's no reason for it to be required anymore, but here we are.

Copilot+ is finally becoming useful

Soon, AI might not be as pointless