Key Takeaways Qualcomm aims to run x86/x64 games smoothly on Snapdragon X Elite chips through emulation techniques.

Options for developers include porting titles to ARM64, creating hybrid apps, or opting for x64 emulation.

GPU performance remains unaffected, with Adreno drivers supporting various graphics APIs, except for AVX-dependent games.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite chips were announced last year at the company's Snapdragon Summit, and that's been followed with a trickle of information over time such as benchmarks and expected availability. Now, at a GDC session hosted by Qualcomm, Qualcomm engineer Issam Khalil said that emulation will ensure that x86/x64 games will run at full speed on Windows on Arm laptops launching with the Snapdragon X Elite.

Qualcomm wants to replicate what Apple has already done

It's possible with some engineering

In a report from The Verge, the publication stated that consumer versions of the Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6 are expected in May with new Snapdragon chips. Those laptops will be able to run games built for x86 and x64 platforms at nearly full speed, though Khalil reportedly gave developers three options for ensuring optimal performance.

Port titles to native ARM64 for the best CPU performance and power usage

Create a hybrid ARM64EC application, which is interoperable with both ARM64 and x64. Any x64 code is emulated.

Do nothing, and the game will run entirely through x64 emulation

Qualcomm also claims that GPU performance is unaffected, which most games are bottlenecked by. Qualcomm is even saying that it has Adreno GPU drivers for DirectX 11, DirectX 12, Vulkan, and OpenCL. It will also support DX9 and up to OpenGL 4.6 via mapping layers.

As it stands, games that require a kernel-level anti-cheat won't work, nor will games that use AVX instruction sets. There are only a handful of games that require AVX instructions, with many making it optional. Qualcomm reportedly said at the conference that they've been testing all the top games on Steam, and that it made the company confident that x86/x64 games will just work.

As for how this is possible, keep in mind that it's not out of the realm of possibility. Apple managed something even crazier in the past with its Game Porting Toolkit, where games were capable of running at nearly full speed as well. The difference there was that it was converting games built for Windows and games built for another instruction set. At least in this case, games are still built for Windows, it's just the instruction set that needs to be handled.

Game porting has started to go crazy the last few months, with developers figuring out all kinds of crazy ways to bring games to platforms that they initially weren't supposed to run on. With Snapdragon X Elite chips expected to be just around the corner, we'll likely soon get to figure out how good they really are in just a couple of months.