The rising popularity of PC gaming handhelds has uncovered one big issue with the operating system used on most of them. That's Windows, in case you had doubts, and the issue is that Microsoft's finest operating system isn't nice to use on a smaller screen. Every PC gaming handheld we've reviewed that isn't a Steam Deck, from the ROG Ally, the ROG Ally X, the Legion Go, and devices from Onexplayer and Ayaneo all came with a similar sentiment. Nice hardware; shame about the operating system. But it doesn't have to be this way. Microsoft has shown in the past that it knows how to make a mobile OS or one built for touchscreens, and the possibility of a Windows version for handheld gaming consoles is very exciting to me.

PC gaming handhelds are a big hit

Despite the limitations of Windows 11 on the smaller screen

PC gaming handhelds running Windows are a big hit. The manufacturers that were early on the market have already launched mid-cycle refreshes or are planning the second generation, and we're starting to see first attempts from the rest of the major manufacturers. That's despite the drawbacks of using Windows on a smaller screen, including scaling issues, a virtual keyboard that takes up half the screen, and difficulty navigating the desktop UI.

While device manufacturers have built their own custom software to run over Windows as a dock for gaming use, these programs are still limited in scope. That means gamers need to go into Windows often to change settings or perform updates, and the experience is a big disconnect. The biggest difference between Windows and SteamOS is that the controller can be used to navigate around SteamOS, while it needs third-party apps like Armoury Crate or Legion Space to use the controller as input.

It doesn't have to be like this. Microsoft owns Xbox, which means it knows how to make a controller-friendly UI. Users should be able to decide whether to use the controller or touchscreen to navigate around without having to run other software. Just allowing controller navigation in Windows 11 would make a huge difference to the usability of PC gaming handhelds, but Microsoft could go much further if it wanted to.

Not everyone wants to run Linux

While SteamOS is awesome, it lacks some of the versatility of Windows. Valve's efforts in getting games running on Linux are commendable, but Windows 11 doesn't need those accommodations to run virtually any game. Games with anti-cheat are particularly hard or impossible to run on Linux, as is anything on Xbox PC Game Pass. Also, while SteamOS has a desktop mode, it's limited by the app selection on Linux. Many people just aren't going to put the effort into finding alternatives to things like the Adobe suite if they want to use their handheld docked as a desktop PC. Or indeed, into learning a new operating system for desktop use. The power of SteamOS is in gaming mode, which makes your PC gaming closer to the seamless dock of consoles.

Microsoft already has the answer

Windows Phone is perfect for the smaller screen