I'll admit it; I'm a Windows fan. You may not be able to tell given how curmudgeonly I can get whenever Microsoft gets something wrong, but I've been using Windows ever since I was a kid. I've never even used a macOS device, let alone owned one.

But still, just because I'm a long-term fan doesn't mean that I don't have my grievances. In fact, because I've used Windows for decades now, I do sometimes get nostalgic for the editions of yore compared to what we have today. So, here are some of the ways Windows has gotten worse over the years.

5 It's less fun-loving

It's colder as a result of growth