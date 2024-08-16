Key Takeaways AMD's Ryzen 9000 and 7000 series processors have slightly lower performance on Windows compared to Linux.

The issue can be fixed by switching to a hidden Windows admin account.

AMD calls this a Windows bug and expects a future Windows 11 update to address it.

The new Zen 5-based Ryzen 9000 series has been facing criticism because performance gains compared to the 7000 series just aren't as impressive as people wanted — but it turns out that isn't entirely AMD's fault. After noticing consistently better results on Linux, testers decided to find out if something was holding Windows back and YouTuber Hardware Unboxed (HWU) reached out to AMD for answers.

AMD agreed that the results HWU and various other reviewers had been publishing were a few percent lower than its internal averages and though the difference wasn't huge, they wanted to get to the bottom of it. After some back and forth, AMD asked if HWU was testing with an administrator account — not the usual local administrator account, but a somewhat hidden Windows system admin account with higher privileges.

For some unexplained reason, AMD ran all of its internal tests from this admin account and suggested it could be the source of the discrepancies. And, after a new round of tests, the company appeared to be correct. AMD referred to the fact that the admin account and local user account produce different results as a "Windows bug," but it's not certain whether this is true or not. However, the fact remains that the results are different — and it's not just the Ryzen 9000 series that's affected.

Ryzen 7000 is also affected

HWU also included the Ryzen 7 7700X in their tests, and it also gained frame rate performance in most cases. That means the "bug" isn't specific to Zen 5 processors but also affects Zen 4. It could even be worth testing some Intel processors too since there's no guarantee that this is an AMD-specific problem. Here are the results from the 13 games HWU tested: