HoloLens 2 users get support for moving platforms and new features with 21H2 update

All supported versions of Windows, including the newly-launched Windows 11, received cumulative updates today. However, one version of Windows is getting a new feature update, and that’s Windows Holographic. Users of Microsoft’s augmented reality headset, HoloLens 2, are getting the update to Windows Holographic version 21H2, and it includes some significant changes.

This update carries build number 20348.1432, which is an interesting number considering we haven’t seen any builds like this for either Windows 10 or Windows 11. We did get Windows 10 builds in this range prior to the Windows 11 announcement, but they were never available for general users.

It’s not as big of an update as Windows 11 was, but this is certainly a more worthwhile update than the upcoming Windows 10 version 21H2. Something similar happened with the 21H1 update, which actually introduced some UI changes and introduced the Chromium-based Edge browser. This time around, most of the new features are geared towards business users, but that’s to be expected since this is mostly a business device.

One of the big new features is called Moving Platform Mode, which is meant to enable tracking on platforms like ships and other marine vessels with low dynamic motion. This feature is currently in beta, but it should be big news for organizations that require augmented reality features on these types of vessels. Another big change is that it’s now possible to configure the Microsoft Store to only allow apps from the organization to be accessible, preventing users from installing publicly available apps.

Other changes are less flashy, but there are some goodies in here for IT admins and business users in general. There’s support for PFX certificate files, you can now view advanced diagnostic logs directly on HoloLens, IT admins can configure smart retries for app updates, among other new features.

If you want to grab the 21H2 update for the HoloLens 2, you can check for updates using the Settings app in your HoloLens 2. Otherwise, you can manually download the latest build and use the Advanced Recovery Companion to perform a full flash update, which deletes all your data from the device.