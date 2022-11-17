Microsoft has released a new version of Windows Holographic for HoloLens headsets with a few new options for IT admins to take advantage of.

HoloLens users have a new major update in tow, as Microsoft is now rolling out Windows Holographic version 22H2. It's mostly major in the version number, however, as there actually isn't a lot that's new, particularly when it comes to user-facing features. This update makes a series of improvements to IT management, adding a few new options to help users set up devices.

The first notable change is that it's now faster to add new users to a HoloLens headset. Essentially, IT admins now have new policies that allow them to skip various screens in the setup process, so it's faster to get up and running.

Another new policy gives admins the ability to disable NCSI passive polling, which means the headset will no longer try to connect to a different Wi-Fi access point if it's already connected to a company's intranet, so you don't have to worry about losing connectivity. Microsoft has also added a new policy that allows devices to sign into networks with captive portals in the user sign-in screen. Typically, captive portals are only supported in the OOBE or in the Settings app once the device is set up, but this feature may be helpful to set up a device in a new location for the first time.

A big addition with this release is support for Storage Sense on the HoloLens 2, which lets users clean up old files to save storage space. IT admins also have policies to manage how Storage Sense behaves using modern device management (MDM). Finally, there are new security baselines available for IT admins and the ability to configure the NTP client to connect to a different time server.

Windows Holographic version 22H2 is arriving as an update to build 20348.1528. This version of the OS hasn't kept up with Windows 11 in terms of build numbers (Windows 11 version 22H2 is build 22621), and it typically doesn't receive major updates with big new features or redesigns. These are more business-oriented devices, so the additions are more so focused on making sure the device works properly in business environments. If you're one of the businesses that have HoloLens headsets, though, these are still great updates.

Source: Microsoft