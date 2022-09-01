Windows Insiders in Beta channel get lots of fixes in latest releases

Microsoft is rolling out two new Windows 11 builds to Windows Insiders in the Beta channel of the Windows Insider Program. Of course, it depends on which branch of the Beta channel you’re on — the one with new features, or the one where these features off by default. Those who are enrolled to get new features will be seeing Windows 11 build 22622.590. And those who have new features off by default will get Windows 11 build 22621.590. Both are essentially the same updates, with just a few fixes and no added features to report.

Starting with build 22622.590 which is for Windows Insiders who have new features turned on, there are a few fixes of note. These cover the Control Panel not launching from Start Menu. More important, though, is the fact that Microsoft has disabled the ability to share a local file directly to OneDrive using the built-in Windows share window that first began rolling out to Windows Insiders in the Dev Channel with Build 22622.436. This is coming back in a later update after refinement, according to Microsoft. It’s not really surprising as Microsoft has always warned that features in the Dev or Beta Channel do not always make it to the final version of Windows 11.

Other big fixes cover issues with the File Explorer crashing and various other File Explorer issues. Microsoft also fixed issues with the Taskbar where the overflow menu might not follow accent color properly. Check the full list out below.

Fixes in Build 22622.590 Fixed an issue causing a small percentage of Insiders to experience repeated explorer.exe crashes after attempting to access certain folders on their systems in the previous Beta Channel build.

As a one-time change to help people find their folders with the navigation pane updates, if the default folders pinned to File Explorer’s navigation pane had been unpinned, they will be re-pinned after upgrading.

Fixed a recent issue where if File Explorer was open when you switched between light and dark mode, you could end up with some unreadable text / UI showing the wrong color.

Fixed an issue where the New / Sort / View / etc buttons in the command bar could become noticeably clipped vertically after increasing your text scaling in Accessibility Settings.

The search box background should no longer unexpectedly have a dark background sometimes when you’re using light mode.

If you move keyboard focus to the tab row (using F6), pressing the arrow keys to move keyboard focus within the row will now include setting focus to the close button within the tab.

If File Explorer is maximized and the taskbar is set to autohide, hovering your mouse on the bottom of the screen should now actually bring up the taskbar.

Fixed a memory leak which was happening when closing File Explorer windows.

Fixed a GDI objects leak when resizing the navigation pane in File Explorer, which could potentially lead to content in File Explorer not rendering correctly over time for Insiders who resized the navigation pane frequently.

The taskbar overflow flyout should now follow your accent color like the rest of the taskbar does when “Show accent color on Start and taskbar” is enabled under Settings > Personalization > Colors.

The apps in the taskbar overflow flyout should now be in the correct order when using an Arabic or Hebrew display language.

When the taskbar is center aligned and full, the widgets entry point will now collapse to a shorter width to give you a little more room on the taskbar.

When the taskbar is center aligned and full, the widgets entry point will now collapse to a shorter width to give you a little more room on the taskbar. Fixed a couple of issues related to the taskbar overflow which could lead to sporadic explorer.exe crashes.

For both Windows 11 build 22621.590 & build 22622.590, there are just two fixes. Microsoft corrected an issue that affects cldflt.sys. A bugcheck occurs when it is used with Microsoft OneDrive. Microsoft also fixed an issue that affects robocopy. Robocopy fails to set a file to the right modified time when using the /IS.

If you’re worried about known issues, there are just three this week across both builds. Microsoft is looking into reports that audio stopped working for some Insiders in recent Beta Channel builds. They’re also investigating two critical issues with File Explorer, as seen below.

Known issues in Build 22621.590 & Build 22622.590 [NEW We’re investigating reports that a small set of Insiders with “launch folder windows in a separate process” are unable to open File Explorer after last week’s flight. This issue is unrelated to the issue with accessing certain folders in the same flight, which is fixed in this week’s flight.

[NEW] We’re working on the fix for an issue where command bar items like copy, paste, and empty recycle bin may unexpectedly not be enabled when they should be.

As always, you’ll find these builds in Windows Update waiting for you. If you’re not already signed up to be a Windows Insider to preview these new updates, we have a guide to that.

Source: Microsoft