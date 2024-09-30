On September 30th, 2014, Microsoft announced Windows 10. The next version of Windows at the time was crazy for multiple reasons, but one of the most notable things Microsoft introduced at the time was the Windows Insider Program. It's a staple of Windows development today, but back then, testing early versions of Windows was something only a very few select people could do.

Ten years on, the Windows Insider Program has changed a lot, and there's no better time to reflect on this journey than this momentous anniversary.

Exciting beginnings

Being an Insider was so much fun at first

The start of the Windows Insider Program was intrinsically exciting. Going from the very limited testing phases of previous versions of Windows to a program anyone could sign up for was something no one could really expect. In fact, I recall hearing that even people inside Microsoft didn't think the program was going to be open to everyone. Most were expecting some kind of cap on the maximum number of users right up until the last minute.

It was particularly exciting to be able to test the future of Windows after the Windows 8 generation drove so many people away, with Windows 10 promising to right the wrongs of that era and bridge the gap between tablet and desktop users.

The first build of Windows 10 was made available on October 1st, 2014. At the time, they were called Windows 10 Technical Preview, which indicated that the Insider Program was still oriented for the more technically apt users with a keen interest in Windows development. Kicking things off with build 9841, Windows Insiders only received a total of three preview builds in 2014, including that first one, but each one was packed with big changes that had everyone excited. That first build was very much like Windows 8, except the Start menu was now contained in the corner of the screen, and "Metro" apps opened in Windows rather than taking the full screen. But soon we'd start seeing things like new icons for system resources and more in-depth changes that shaped Windows 10 into a totally different operating system.

The waiting times between builds really made things all the more exciting. At the time, the program was led by Gabriel (Gabe) Aul, and we'd often wait four to six weeks for a new Windows build, which legitimately felt like testing something unfinished and looking into the future of Windows. On weeks when we did get a new build, Aul would tease his followers on Twitter with the build number for that week appearing in different contexts. It made it truly fun to watch his Twitter profile waiting for that number to show up somewhere.

A change in leadership

And a loss of excitement

Image credit: Microsoft

While the wait times did make new builds more exciting, a lot of people were very impatient when it came to getting new builds, and from early on, Microsoft had discussed the idea of a faster cadence of builds for Insiders that chose to do so. This didn't happen for a while, at least not in a significant way.

You can trace the true start of this change to June 2016. At this time, Gabriel Aul stepped down as leader of the Windows Insider program and eventually left Microsoft altogether a few years later. Dona Sarkar, who had also been working on Windows for many years, replaced Aul as leader of the Insider program, and you could tell there was a big change in the way the program was treated. Over time, builds started being released more and more frequently, and the same can be said for Windows 10 updates, which became semi-annual from 2017 onwards.

Microsoft eventually introduced the Skip Ahead channel to release builds to Insiders that much faster, before eventually giving up on that idea. At some point, we basically settled on receiving new builds for the Fast Ring (now called Dev channel) basically every week, with the number of new features in each one naturally being much smaller, though a Canary channel was introduced more recently, in 2023. The predictable cadence and the reduced number of new features in each build definitely made for a less exciting program than it was in the beginning.

Microsoft also started to be somewhat more careless with how it tested Windows 10 releases prior to launch. The Insider program already felt like a sort of replacement for paid internal testing teams, relaying that responsibility to the volunteering insiders, but Microsoft also didn't take enough feedback. Windows 10 version 1803 had already caused issues for a lot of users at launch, but by the time we got to version 1809 in late 2018, Microsoft decided to release the update without even testing it in the Release Preview channel first. Many users who installed the update found that their files were gone completely, which resulted in the update being paused while the issue was worked out.

It was a dark time for the Insider program, where the excitement for new builds was getting lower and lower, while it felt like the end result of that public testing was increasingly less polished. After 2018, Windows 10 updates became even less exciting. New features were few and far between, and some feature updates were basically just enablement packages that changed almost nothing about the OS.

Making the program meaningless

A/B testing ruined the point of Insider channels