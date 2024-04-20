Key Takeaways The Canary channel has split from the Dev channel as Microsoft looks beyond Windows 11 version 24H2.

Beta channel adds account management improvements and lets Gmail users email themselves.

The Photos app now integrates with Microsoft Designer.

Do you want to keep up with the Windows Insider Program but can't be bothered to install every build? Well, you're in luck. In this weekly roundup, we're going to dive into all the changes that Microsoft made to Windows 11 with the latest builds, so you can stay on top of what's changing without having to tune in to Microsoft's blog every day.

This week was relatively slow in terms of new features for Insiders, but there were some big highlights. Most notably, the Cnary channel has now split from the Dev channel once again, and for users in the Beta channel, there are a few new features. Let's dive in.

Canary channel

Windows 11 version 24H2 is already old news

Up until now, Microsoft has been testing Windows 11 version 24H2 with insiders in the Canary channel, and that update is expected to become available to non-Insiders around September. While that's still a few months away, the Canary channel isn't stopping, and on Friday, April 19, Microsoft released Windows 11 build 26200 for the Canary channel.

This effectively separates the Canary channel from the Dev channel, which continues to test Windows 11 build 26100. That's what we're expecting Windows 11 24H2 to be based on. Meanwhile, the Canary channel is already focused on future updates, whether that's version 25H2 or smaller updates to be released between now and September 2025.

As for what's actually new in this week's Canary build, there isn't that much. Microsoft is making some improvements to the Widgets icons, and for developers, it's now possible for their widgets to send notifications to the taskbar button, so they can alert users to important information. Up until now, this has been limited to Microsoft's widgets, so it's nice to see it open up.

The only other change is that Microsoft has finally settled on an icon for energy saver mode on desktops, which consists of two leaves rather than a leaf on top of a battery.

Beta channel

Better account management and you can now email yourself more easily

The Beta channel was a bit more exciting this week, with a build also releasing on Friday, April 19. Build 22635.3500 comes with a healthy supply of changes, starting with a new Microsoft account flyout in the Start menu. Now, when you click your profile picture, you can immediately see things like your Microsoft 365 and Game Pass subscription, as well as your OneDrive storage.

Meanwhile, if your Microsoft account uses a Gmail address, Microsoft has added a new option to the Share menu, which lets you easily email something to your Google account. If you're the kind of person that emails themselves to remember something or store it in the cloud, this is a pretty big deal.

Over on the Settings app, Microsoft is rolling out a new recommendation card (an ad, really) for Game Pass on the Home page. The company is also rolling out an "Add now" button to let users add a recovery email for their Microsoft account in the Settings app.

All those changes are rolling out to the Beta channel if you've enabled the toggle to get the latest updates as soon as they're available. But even if you haven't. there's another big change for you, and it's on the Widgets board. Microsoft is introducing a new navigation bar on the left side, letting you switch between the standard Discover dashboard or an Widgets-only board. Interestingly, developers will also be able to create custom dashboards for the Widgets panel, so you might be able to access widgets related to specific settings. As an example, Microsoft's Dev Home app has a widgets panel of its own, and it could potentially be replicated here if you use that app.

Sadly, these changes are exclusive to users in the European Economic Area for now, due to mandates form the Digital Markets Act. Hopefully Microsoft will spread the changes worldwide, though.

Photos now integrates with Microsoft Designer

Some Insider updates aren't tied to specific builds, and in this case, the Photos app received a notable update this week. On April 16, Microsoft rolled out version 2024.11040.16001.0, and this new version includes an integration with Microsoft Designer.

Essentially, when looking at a photo in your library using the Photos app, you can send it straight to designer, where you can create all kinds of designs to make something unique, like a postcard or a social media post. Designer uses AI to do things like remove the background of an image and come up with custom templates for your project.

Right now, this update is only in the Canary and Dev channels, and you'll have to be in the US, UK, Australia, Ireland, India, or new Zealand, though availability should expand in the future.

While it hasn't been the most exciting week, you can count on more updates for Windows Insiders across all channels, so stay tuned for our next weekly roundup. As we approach the release of Windows 11 version 24H2, we may see some surprising new features pop up over the next few weeks.