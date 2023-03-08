Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More.

The rebooted Dev channel of the Windows Insider Program is getting its first build today, and it's 23403, the first one to come from the 23xxx branch. Microsoft announced the new Canary channel for the Insider program earlier this week, which will continue receiving builds in the 25xxx branch, previously available in the Dev channel. If you were in the Dev channel before, however, the only way to get on the new Dev channel is to perform a clean installation of Windows 11.

This new build includes a couple of brand-new features if you've been on the Dev channel before, but it also includes a lot of features that were already available in the 25xxx builds. This is because those joining the new Dev channel aren't coming from those builds, but instead, they're likely joining from the Beta channel, where these features weren't available yet. These are features that will likely be available later this year, either through a "Moment" update or a full feature update, which is expected in the latter half of the year.

File Explorer access keys and recommendations

One of the completely new features in today's release is support for access keys in the modern context menu that debuted with Windows 11. Essentially, when you open the context menu, each action on the menu is now linked to an access key, allowing you to quickly perform certain actions. For example, you can press O to open the file, or C to copy it.

The File Explorer context menu in Windows 11 showing access keys for the available options

Additionally, this build also comes with new file recommendations on the Home page of File Explorer for users with Azure Active Directory accounts. Recommended files will include files from your cloud account, or cloud files shared with you.

Screenshot of Windows 11 File Explorer with new file recommendations

Live captions and voice access improvements

Previously available in the old Dev channel, live captions are now rolling out in more languages in this new Dev channel as well. Now, you can use live captions in different English dialects (not just US English), plus new languages such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese.

Screenshot of a Windows 11 desktop displaying live captions in Japanese at the top of the screen

Voice access also got some improvements, adding support for more English dialects, as well as new commands for text editing and selection, and a redesign command help page to help you learn the ropes of using voice access.

On the topic of accessiblity, Narrator can also now automatically update its support for Outlook, so whenever Microsoft improves the experience, it will be easier for you to get it on your device.

Other improvements

A number of other improvements that were previously available in the old Dev channel are also now available in this new build. That includes a new dropdown menu for the touch keyboard setting allowing you to choose when it should appear. The Settings app will also be the default when uninstalling Win32 apps from the Start menu, instead of the classic Control Panel.

It also includes a new multi-app kiosk mode, which has been available in the old Dev channel for some time. This is ideal for public spaces where you want to restrict user access to certain apps.

Another familiar feature in this release is the ability to copy security codes from emails directly from a notification. For example, if you receive an email with a security code, you can copy it without opening the email.

Screenshot of a Windows 11 notification showing the ability to copy a security code from an email

Microsoft has also tweaked the colors for the search bar on the taskbar when you're using a custom color mode, and a new network icon on the system tray will let you know when you're connected to a VPN. Finally, Microsoft improved the performance of the Chinese handwriting recognition panel, too

Aside from all of these improvements, the latest build includes, of course, some bug fixes and known issues. You can find the (relatively short) list of fixes below:

As for the known issues, that list can be found below, and it's important to take a look at it if you're considering signing up for the Dev channel, since it might affect your usability of the computer.

To get this build, you'll need to sign up for the Windows Insider Program through the Settings app under Windows Update > Windows Insider Program. If you were in the Dev channel before this week, you're now on the Canary channel, and the only way to get this build is to reinstall Windows 11.

