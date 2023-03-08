The rebooted Dev channel of the Windows Insider Program is getting its first build today, and it's 23403, the first one to come from the 23xxx branch. Microsoft announced the new Canary channel for the Insider program earlier this week, which will continue receiving builds in the 25xxx branch, previously available in the Dev channel. If you were in the Dev channel before, however, the only way to get on the new Dev channel is to perform a clean installation of Windows 11.

This new build includes a couple of brand-new features if you've been on the Dev channel before, but it also includes a lot of features that were already available in the 25xxx builds. This is because those joining the new Dev channel aren't coming from those builds, but instead, they're likely joining from the Beta channel, where these features weren't available yet. These are features that will likely be available later this year, either through a "Moment" update or a full feature update, which is expected in the latter half of the year.

File Explorer access keys and recommendations

One of the completely new features in today's release is support for access keys in the modern context menu that debuted with Windows 11. Essentially, when you open the context menu, each action on the menu is now linked to an access key, allowing you to quickly perform certain actions. For example, you can press O to open the file, or C to copy it.

Additionally, this build also comes with new file recommendations on the Home page of File Explorer for users with Azure Active Directory accounts. Recommended files will include files from your cloud account, or cloud files shared with you.

Live captions and voice access improvements

Previously available in the old Dev channel, live captions are now rolling out in more languages in this new Dev channel as well. Now, you can use live captions in different English dialects (not just US English), plus new languages such as French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, and Chinese.

Voice access also got some improvements, adding support for more English dialects, as well as new commands for text editing and selection, and a redesign command help page to help you learn the ropes of using voice access.

On the topic of accessiblity, Narrator can also now automatically update its support for Outlook, so whenever Microsoft improves the experience, it will be easier for you to get it on your device.

Other improvements

A number of other improvements that were previously available in the old Dev channel are also now available in this new build. That includes a new dropdown menu for the touch keyboard setting allowing you to choose when it should appear. The Settings app will also be the default when uninstalling Win32 apps from the Start menu, instead of the classic Control Panel.

It also includes a new multi-app kiosk mode, which has been available in the old Dev channel for some time. This is ideal for public spaces where you want to restrict user access to certain apps.

Another familiar feature in this release is the ability to copy security codes from emails directly from a notification. For example, if you receive an email with a security code, you can copy it without opening the email.

Microsoft has also tweaked the colors for the search bar on the taskbar when you're using a custom color mode, and a new network icon on the system tray will let you know when you're connected to a VPN. Finally, Microsoft improved the performance of the Chinese handwriting recognition panel, too

Aside from all of these improvements, the latest build includes, of course, some bug fixes and known issues. You can find the (relatively short) list of fixes below:

[Search on the Taskbar] Fixed rendering issues when using the touch keyboard with the search box on taskbar.

Fixed an issue when double clicking the search highlight glyph in the search box makes it disappear.

Fixed an issue where the search box would randomly disappear.

Fixed an issue where the search icon flips incorrectly for right-to-left (RTL) languages.

Fixed on issue where you might have seen some text flicker in the search box when you click into it.

Fixed an issue where the search box might disappear on one monitor if you are using multiple monitors.

Made some accessibility fixes to the settings for search under Settings > Personalization > Taskbar. [File Explorer] Fixed an underlying issue believed to be the cause of File Explorer unexpectedly jumping into the foreground sometimes. read more

As for the known issues, that list can be found below, and it's important to take a look at it if you're considering signing up for the Dev channel, since it might affect your usability of the computer.

[File Explorer] Insiders who have access keys in File Explorer: Access keys will appear inconsistently if no button is pressed. Pressing a button will cause them to reappear. Insiders will have issues with the following commands on recommended files in File Explorer: Clicking on the Share command will currently bring up the Windows share sheet (non-OneDrive).

Clicking on the “Open File Location” command will pop an error dialog that can easily be dismissed.

Clicking on the ‘Remove from list’ command will result in no actions. [Live captions] On ARM64 devices, enhanced speech recognition support installed through the Language & Region settings page will require restarting live captions if you switch languages in the live captions Caption language menu.

Live captions for Chinese Traditional currently does not work on Arm64 devices.

Certain languages shown on the Language & Region settings page will indicate speech recognition support (e.g., Korean) but don’t yet have support for live captions.

When adding a language through the Language & Region settings page, language feature installation progress may become hidden, and you may not see install completion of “Enhanced speech recognition” (required by Live Captions). (You can use the language’s “Language options” to monitor progress.) If this happens, there may be an unexpected delay before the live caption setup experience detects this and lets you continue.

Captioning performance may be degraded in non-English languages and missing out-of-language filtering in non-English (United States) languages which means that incorrect captions will be shown for speech not in the caption language. [Voice access] Please note that the redesigned in-app help page in voice access may not include all commands and the supplementary information may be inaccurate. We plan to update this in future builds. If you want an exhaustive list of Voice Access commands and extra information about them, we recommend you refer Use voice access to control your PC & author text with your voice – Microsoft Support. read more

To get this build, you'll need to sign up for the Windows Insider Program through the Settings app under Windows Update > Windows Insider Program. If you were in the Dev channel before this week, you're now on the Canary channel, and the only way to get this build is to reinstall Windows 11.

Source: Microsoft