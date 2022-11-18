Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview channel, bringing with it a few extra improvements, particularly related to OneDrive and the personalization options in the Settings app. The update will bring your build number up to 22621.898.

For OneDrive, there are two big changes. First, you'll now see storage alerts for your OneDrive storage directly in the System section of the Settings app. Previously this information was only shown on your accounts page, since that's where you manage your Microsoft account settings. Additionally, the Settings page can now show storage information for all your OneDrive subscriptions, so if you have Microsoft 365 and a standalone OneDrive subscription, you should now be able to see how much storage you have left in each plan.

The changes to personalization are minor, but Microsoft is surfacing Windows Spotlight and making it a part of the themes you can choose for your PC in the Personalization section. Windows Spotlight changes your desktop background on a daily basis with new images from the internet, and before, you could enable it by going to the Background page, but now Windows Spotlight will be tied to specific themes directly at the top of the Personalization section, so the feature is easier to find. Spotlight themes will have an indication that the background image changes automatically.

One last notable addition, specifically for businesses, is support for organizational messages, which was announced earlier this year. Basically, your organization can now be set up to display specific messages on a device, whether that's helping users with an onboarding process or learning a new workflow. This makes it easier for organizations to enforce required training or let employees know of any new information related to their work.

Aside from that, this release has a lot of fixes and minor improvements, as tends to be the case. This is essentially a preview version of the cumulative update that's coming in Deember, and there are always plenty of fixes with those. Here's the full list, if you're interested.

We fixed an issue that affected some modern applications. It stopped them from opening.

We fixed an issue that affected some devices that are managed by an enterprise. We improved the reliability of app installations for them.

We fixed an issue that affected daylight saving time (DST) in the Republic of Fiji. It canceled DST for 2022.

We fixed an issue that affected Distributed Component Object Model (DCOM) authentication hardening. We will automatically raise the authentication level for all non-anonymous activation requests from DCOM clients to RPC_C_AUTHN_LEVEL_PKT_INTEGRITY. This occurs if the authentication level is below Packet Integrity.

We fixed an issue that affected Unified Update Platform (UUP) on-premises customers. It removed the block that stopped them from getting offline language packs.

We fixed an issue that affected process creation. It failed to create security audits for it and other related audit events.

We fixed an issue that affected cluster name objects (CNO) or virtual computer objects (VCO). Password reset failed. The error message was, “There was an error resetting the AD password… // 0x80070005”.

We fixed an issue that affected transparency in layered windows. This occurred when you were in High Definition remote applications integrated locally (RAIL) mode.

We fixed an issue that affected certain applications. They stopped working. This occurred when you used keyboard shortcuts to change the input mode for the Japanese Input Method Editor (IME).

We fixed an issue that affected microphone streams that used the Listen To feature to route to the speaker endpoint. The microphone stopped working after you restarted the device.

We fixed an issue that might have affected applications that run on the Windows Lock Down Policy (WLDP). They might have stopped working.

We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Defender when it is not the primary antivirus. Microsoft Defender failed to turn off passive mode. This issue occurred when you turned off Smart App Control (SAC).

We added .wcx to the list of Dangerous Extensions that some app control policies do not allow.

We fixed an issue that affected Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. Automated investigation blocked live response investigations.

We fixed an issue that affected printing in landscape mode in Microsoft Edge. The print output was incorrect. This issue occurred when you used Microsoft Defender Application Guard.

We fixed an issue that caused File Explorer to stop working. This occurred when you closed context menus and menu items.

We fixed an issue that might have caused certain apps to stop responding. This occurred when you opened the Open File dialog.

We fixed an issue that sometimes affected File Explorer when you opened a file. Because of this, there was high CPU usage.

We fixed an issue that affected protocol activation of the Settings app. The app failed to open a page under the Accounts category.

We fixed an issue that affected a computer account. Use of non-standard characters stopped the cleanup of the Out of Box Experience (OOBE) accounts.

We fixed an issue that affected the CopyFile It might have sometimes returned error 317: ERROR_MR_MID_NOT_FOUND. READ MORE

If you're a Windows Insider enrolled in the Release Preview channel, you can download this latest update from Windows Update, though it should install automatically sooner or later. Some of these changes should also be coming to other Insider channels soon enough, though they're debuting in Release Preview first.

Source: Microsoft