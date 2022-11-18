Readers like you help support XDA Developers. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read more.

Microsoft has released a new build of Windows 11 to Insiders enrolled in the Release Preview channel, bringing with it a few extra improvements, particularly related to OneDrive and the personalization options in the Settings app. The update will bring your build number up to 22621.898.

For OneDrive, there are two big changes. First, you'll now see storage alerts for your OneDrive storage directly in the System section of the Settings app. Previously this information was only shown on your accounts page, since that's where you manage your Microsoft account settings. Additionally, the Settings page can now show storage information for all your OneDrive subscriptions, so if you have Microsoft 365 and a standalone OneDrive subscription, you should now be able to see how much storage you have left in each plan.

The changes to personalization are minor, but Microsoft is surfacing Windows Spotlight and making it a part of the themes you can choose for your PC in the Personalization section. Windows Spotlight changes your desktop background on a daily basis with new images from the internet, and before, you could enable it by going to the Background page, but now Windows Spotlight will be tied to specific themes directly at the top of the Personalization section, so the feature is easier to find. Spotlight themes will have an indication that the background image changes automatically.

Screenshot of the Personalization section in the Windows 11 Settings app showing the new Windows Spotlight theme

One last notable addition, specifically for businesses, is support for organizational messages, which was announced earlier this year. Basically, your organization can now be set up to display specific messages on a device, whether that's helping users with an onboarding process or learning a new workflow. This makes it easier for organizations to enforce required training or let employees know of any new information related to their work.

Aside from that, this release has a lot of fixes and minor improvements, as tends to be the case. This is essentially a preview version of the cumulative update that's coming in Deember, and there are always plenty of fixes with those. Here's the full list, if you're interested.

If you're a Windows Insider enrolled in the Release Preview channel, you can download this latest update from Windows Update, though it should install automatically sooner or later. Some of these changes should also be coming to other Insider channels soon enough, though they're debuting in Release Preview first.

Source: Microsoft