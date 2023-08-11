If you've been looking for a new laptop, chances are, you've probably noticed that there are a fantastic number and variety when it comes to Windows options. There are gaming laptops, laptops for developers, creator laptops, and the list just keeps going on and on. While it's never a bad thing to have a lot of choices, sometimes it can be difficult to pick the right one that'll work for your needs.

With that said, we've combed through an abundance of back-to-school deals to bring some of the best options available and categorized them in hopes that it will help you make an informed decision, while also saving hundreds of dollars in the process.

So if you've been looking to purchase a new laptop, make sure to purchase while the deals are still available, because these are some of the best Windows laptop deals that you won’t want to miss.

Best thin and light laptop deals

LG gram 17 (2022) $1100 $1800 Save $700 The LG gram 17 is a large but lightweight laptop weighing in at under 3 pounds. The laptop features a 17-inch screen display and is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB of internal SSD storage, and has an Intel Iris Xe graphics card. $1100 at Best Buy

HP Spectre x360 (2023) $1000 $1500 Save $500 The HP Spectre 2-in-1 is a small and compact laptop that's versatile and powerful. It has a beautiful 13.5-inch touchscreen display and is powered by Intel's 13th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of internal SSD storage. In addition, it can be used in three configurations: laptop, tent, and tablet mode. $1000 at Best Buy

Best gaming laptop deals

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i $1000 $1700 Save $700 The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is an excellent laptop for creators featuring a 16-inch screen display and is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB of internal SSD storage, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3060. $1000 at Best Buy

Source: Razer Razer Blade 15 (2022) $2000 $3000 Save $1000 The Razer Blade 15 is an excellent laptop for gamers featuring a 15.6-inch FHD 360Hz display and is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 1TB of internal SSD storage, and Nvidia's GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. $2000 at Best Buy

Best creator laptop deals

Source: GIGABYTE Gigabyte Aero 16 OLED $1450 $2450 Save $1000 The Gigabyte Aero 16 has a beautiful and vibrant 4K OLED display and is powered by Intel's 12th Gen Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB of internal SSD storage. In addition, it also packs an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti. $1450 at Best Buy