With the latest Snapdragon X Elite, Intel Lunar Lake, and Ryzen AI 300 series, the AI revolution has officially arrived on Windows laptops. These companies are now shipping CPUs with dedicated NPUs (Neural Processing Units) with up to a staggering 55 TOPS (trillion operations per second). While they promise to redefine the AI landscape and how we interact with our PCs, there is a catch.

Although the latest AI hardware from Windows OEMs is impressive, can the Windows operating system fully exploit this potential? As of now, there seems to be a disparity between the cutting-edge capabilities of Copilot+ PCs and the software’s ability to keep pace.

AI dominates the Windows landscape in 2024

First, let’s talk about how 2024 has been for Windows OEMs and CPU manufacturers. Intel kicked off 2024 with a new Core Ultra CPU that packs a dedicated NPU. However, the AI transformation picked up stream when Qualcomm partnered with leading Windows OEMs (including Microsoft) to launch the Copilot+ PCs running Snapdragon X processors.

Intel and AMD weren’t far behind either. The duo quickly responded with the Lunar Lake and Ryzen AI 300 series, promising even more impressive performance, with NPUs capable of reaching up to 55 TOPS. Whether it's Dell, Microsoft, Asus, Lenovo, HP, or Honor, every Windows OEM has wholeheartedly jumped on board the Copilot+ PC trend, claiming a more intuitive and productive computing experience.

HP, for instance, has prominently featured AI branding on its latest laptops, emphasizing the integration of intelligent features. While the hardware and spec sheet surely sound impressive on paper, the ball is in Microsoft’s court to ensure that its software can fully utilize these capabilities and deliver on the promise of a truly AI-powered Windows experience.

Is Windows ready to embrace powerful NPUs?

Source: Intel

As of now, Copilot+ PCs and Windows seem like a classic case of hardware racing ahead while software lags behind. While sleek laptops boast impressive NPUs with dazzling TOPS numbers, Windows appears to be underutilizing this potent hardware.

Currently, the most noticeable examples of on-device AI in Windows are limited to features like Windows Studio Effects (background blur, eye contact) and some basic AI tools within Paint, plus some Office Suite AI support. These features, while useful, barely scratch the surface of what these powerful NPUs are capable of. Besides, you can replicate the same with existing apps and tools, too.

Microsoft’s Copilot AI assistant also went through a downgrade on Windows. Initially positioned as a game-changing AI assistant, seamlessly integrated into Windows, it has taken a step back out of nowhere. For example, Microsoft used to offer a better Copilot setup where the system launched the AI on the sidebar and was capable of running basic tasks based on text prompts.

Previously, there was an option to manage system settings like DND, Bluetooth, Dark Mode, and more just via text prompts in Copilot. Surprisingly, instead of doubling down on such a neat integration, Microsoft removed the functionality altogether. The company even disabled the universal Windows + C keyboard shortcut for Copilot. Now, all we have is a below-average Copilot PWA (Progressive Web App), which even Mac and Linux users can access with a single click.

The lack of deep AI integration in Windows feels like a missed opportunity. Imagine the possibilities of AI-powered productivity where the Copilot can proactively organize your files, optimize your workflow, and even anticipate your needs based on your usage patterns. Unlike Gemini and Siri, Copilot also lacks any kind of integration with the company’s existing apps like Microsoft To-Do and OneNote.

For instance, you can’t summon Copilot and ask it to create a list or write a quick note in OneNote. These are some of the common and useful tasks that the latest Windows laptops can easily pull off without breaking a sweat. It’s up to Microsoft to truly harness the power of these new CPUs.

Decoding Microsoft’s plans for AI

Microsoft's ambitious plan to create a "photographic memory" for PCs encountered early challenges because of privacy issues. Its ability to capture screenshots of user activity raised alarms, leading to its postponement. However, the company has taken the required steps to bring Recall back.

Microsoft highlights that Recall will process data locally on the device using the NPU. Screenshots and related information will be encrypted and securely stored on the device. The software giant also aims to integrate Copilot within File Explorer, where it can understand the context of your search query and analyze the file content, images, and usage patterns to filter relevant results quickly.

While these features sound interesting, the company should work more on the offline capabilities of Copilot so that the AI assistant can leverage the power of on-device NPUs and become more responsive and efficient, reducing its reliance on cloud connectivity.

AI powerhouses held back by software?

While the Windows landscape is undergoing a dramatic transformation, the utilization of NPUs remains quite limited. It will be interesting to see how Microsoft bridges the gap between powerful AI hardware and Windows software. Check out our separate post if you want to learn more about how AI can improve your productivity.