Microsoft really, really would rather you use a Microsoft account to log into Windows. It tries its best to convince you; after all, signing into your PC with a Microsoft account lets you sync all of your data across all of your Windows-based devices. It also lets you log into its own services a lot easier. And you can enjoy all the apps on the Windows Store! It's a fantastic deal - at least, Microsoft believes so.

But you didn't always need a Microsoft account to sign into Windows. In fact, long before the internet was the widespread phenomenon it is today, there were no Microsoft accounts. If you wanted to sign into Windows, you made a local account. This is where the username and password are stored on the PC itself, instead of an online account. And this had benefits of its own, such as letting people who are concerned about privacy use their PC.

The problem is that Microsoft doesn't like local accounts. Ideally, it wants everyone to use its online accounts - it's how it can gather usage data, after all. However, every time they try to sweep local accounts under the rug, its users end up biting back until Microsoft either gives up or reverts its change. So, here's how local accounts have been a bugbear for Microsoft.

People keep finding ways to make local accounts on Windows

Make an uncrackable method, and people will find a new way to crack it

It's not like Microsoft has tried to prevent people from making local accounts. It has done its best to make sure that people use a Microsoft account during the setup of their new PCs. The only problem is, that people are going to huge lengths to dodge this requirement and make a local account anyway.

Things came to a head when Elon Musk made a post on X about his woes. When he mentioned that there "used to be an option to skip signing into or creating a Microsoft account," he meant making a local account. The post caused a lot of people to share ways to dodge the Microsoft account requirement, which allowed more people to avoid using one to sign into Windows.

People keep noticing when Microsoft tries to stifle local account conversion

The company can't catch a break

Microsoft has tried to hide how to transfer from a Microsoft account to a local one in the past. There's just one problem - every time the company makes an effort to hide the process, people (like me) notice and call it out. In the end, either people share guides on how to convert a Microsoft account to a local one, or Microsoft itself re-instates the guide.

In fact, Microsoft recently removed the guide on converting a Microsoft account to a local one from its website, leaving only the method of going from local to Microsoft. And people (like me) weren't so happy to see Microsoft trying to prevent people from making the swap by removing the knowledge on how to do so. Fortunately, Microsoft eventually returned the guide to its rightful place.

Some people don't want their accounts tied to Microsoft's services

Local accounts will always have its defenders

Some people just don't want to use a Microsoft account, and who can blame them? While Microsoft would love to see everyone's usage data, some people would prefer to tell the Redmond giant to mind its own business and let them use a local account instead. And as Elon said above, some people are worried about their privacy as Microsoft slowly adds more and more AI-based tools to Windows. Fortunately for these users, these AI features require a Microsoft account, so going local is a great way to hinder them.

Honestly, I don't really see a way for Microsoft to convince this crowd that making an internet-connected account is the way to go; as long as local accounts have their fans, there will always be a way to dodge having to use a Microsoft account.

Local accounts prove that less is more

Don't get me wrong; it's not like Microsoft is going to give this fight up any time soon. As the company adds more and more tools that require a Microsoft account to Windows, it's going to start tightening the loopholes that let people use a local account. Unfortunately, people love the idea of local accounts so much that Microsoft will have to put up a powerful fight in order to get them to swap over to an online account - that is if they don't change operating systems beforehand.