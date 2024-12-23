Summary Windows 10/11 has a built-in memory diagnostic tool. Easy to use and tests RAM for instability.

Symptoms like performance decrease or BSOD errors warrant running the tool to check RAM.

Multiple simple ways to run the tool: through the Control Panel, Start Menu, or Run application.

Many users may not know that Windows 10/11 has a built-in memory diagnostic test. The tool is quite basic and easy to use and will test your RAM to see if it has any instability issues. There are a few different ways to find the tool, all of which are simple enough. The test usually takes around 20–30 minutes to run, though if there are any issues, they will be reported as they are found.

If you are having any weird issues with your PC, testing the RAM is always a good place to start. Some of the things to look for are decreasing performance, random restarts, Blue Screen Of Death (BSOD) errors, and it could even cause errors with your graphics card so it doesn't initialize properly. While there could be other underlying causes, it's quite easy and quick to check your RAM using the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool.

Run the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool

There are multiple ways to do this

Open the Control Panel. In the search box, type memory and hit Enter on your keyboard. Under Windows Tools, click on Diagnose your computer's memory problems. A prompt will appear; click on Restart now and check for problems. Your computer will now restart and load the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool.

Accessing via the Start Menu

Another way to open the Windows Memory Diagnostic tool is to:

Open the Start menu. Type memory into the search box. Windows Memory Diagnostic should appear as the best result. Click on it to open. A prompt will appear; click on Restart now and check for problems. Your computer will now restart and load the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool.

Accessing via Run

Or for those of you who would like to use the Run application.

On your keyboard, hold the Windows logo key and press R. In the open box, type mdsched and hit Enter. A prompt will appear; click on Restart now and check for problems. Your computer will now restart and load the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool.

Using the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool

Now the fun begins

Once you have chosen one of the above methods and your PC or laptop restarts, you will instantly load into the Windows Memory Diagnostic. The test is already in progress, and there is nothing you need to do if you just want to run the basic test. However, there are some options you can change should you wish.

When it first loads, you will see a blue screen that says Windows is checking for memory problems. The default test will do two passes to ensure it has checked your memory properly, and it will let you know the overall percentage of completion of the tests. You can also see the status, which will indicate if there are any problems. It also tells you there is no need to do anything, as Windows will restart the computer automatically after the test.

For those looking to customize things, pressing F1 on your keyboard will allow you to change a few options. You can choose between the Basic, Standard, or Extended test mix. The standard option should be fine for most users, but it is nice to have the options there if needed. You can also turn the Cache on or off and even change the pass count. As mentioned, the normal pass count is two, which means it will run two tests on your RAM to see if there are any errors. If you do this and are still skeptical, you can run more passes just to be sure. To move through the menu, press the TAB key, and when you're all done, press F10 to apply.

Once the test is completed, Windows will restart. Your results will be in the Event Viewer. As mentioned, the test takes around 20 minutes to finish, so there is no need to sit there and watch it. Feel free to do something and then come back and check on it.

Finding your results in the Event Viewer

Time to take a look at the results

When your PC restarts, it may give a small notification by the clock to say if the Memory Diagnostic Tool has passed. However, you can navigate to the results using the Event Viewer if you don't see this.

Open the Start menu and type Event Viewer in the Search bar, and open it. In the left-hand pane, navigate to Windows Log -> System. Now, at the top, click on Action and then click on Find. Type memorydiagnostic in the Find What field and click Find Next. Look for the most recent entry and double-click to open it. Navigate to the Details tab. Hopefully, you will see a "Pass" here. If not, you should see an issue listed.

What to do after the test is finished?

Hopefully, the test has finished without any errors. In this case, you can close the results, go about your day, and use the PC as needed. However, you will want to contact your memory manufacturer and start the RMA process if you see any errors. This will include you shipping the memory back to them, and they will test it to confirm it is faulty. If you have seen errors in the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool, they will likely send you a new RAM kit after their initial testing. Of course, you will need to check your memory's warranty period and ensure you have the receipt or invoice handy to get the RMA process moving along.

If you get a new RAM kit, install it, make sure XMP or EXPO is set, and rerun the Windows Memory Diagnostic Tool. While the odds of getting two faulty RAM kits in a row are slim, it has been known to happen, so it is always best to check things out in a timely manner.