Key Takeaways The sudo command, a handy feature in Linux and macOS, may be added to consumer versions of Windows 11, allowing users to execute commands with higher privileges.

Enabling Developer Mode and configuring sudo may be necessary to access this feature on Windows 11, according to rumors.

While Windows 12 is expected to launch in the future, release details remain scarce, but it's possible that it will be a free upgrade for current Windows users.

The sudo command, which is often used as shorthand for “substitute user do,” is a helpful feature that is a part of Linux and macOS. With sudo, you can leverage higher privileges on your computer to execute commands, whether you want to change settings or install software. Unlike the previously mentioned operating systems, Windows does not come with sudo capabilities right out of the box. However, new rumors suggest that it could be in the works as Microsoft prepares the next iteration of the operating system.

According to those who have been keeping an eye on Windows developments, the sudo command will likely be added to consumer-facing editions of Windows 11 in the near future (via Neowin). This comes after some reviewed Windows Server 2025 preview builds and found hints that it could be in the works. If it debuts on Windows 11, as some are predicting, users will need to enable Developer Mode in order to leverage sudo (via Twitter/@thebookisclosed). Additionally, the configuration of sudo will need to be done in a new window. All of this being said, many Windows device owners can already leverage sudo on their operating system through third-party alternatives.

Microsoft is busy behind the scenes as it gears up for the launch of Windows 12 at some point this year. However, details thus far have been sparse, even as they pertain to when it will be released. Some rumors suggest that it could officially debut as soon as September 2024. That being said, many of the features of Windows 12 could start to appear on Microsoft devices months beforehand. If you don’t have a Windows operating system at the moment, it’s possible that you will need to pay for a license to obtain the latest version when it debuts. According to how Microsoft has rolled out updates in the past, however, Windows 12 may be a free upgrade for those who already use it.