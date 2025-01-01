Network connectivity is almost a necessity in our modern society, something that we take for granted when it works correctly and get extremely frustrated when it doesn't. It can be fairly complicated to troubleshoot, but recent versions of Windows come with a wealth of tools and troubleshooters to get you back online.

Windows also has other inbuilt networking tools that you might not have heard of, but are incredibly handy once you know they exist. These let you troubleshoot a distant family member's computer from anywhere in the world, or clear any errant networking settings so that you can start afresh and get back online.

5 Quick Assist

Get someone else to help with your PC quickly and safely

If you're the designated tech support person for your family, you know it can sometimes be a pain to connect to far-flung family member's computers to help them out. That's not helped if they have to reinstall their laptop because of issues, as that wipes out any remote login programs you might have set up in the past. With Windows 10 and 11, you don't need any other programs at all, because of the inbuilt Quick Assist app.

The person needing help opens the app, gets a security code, and sends that to the person helping out. They then put that code into the Quick Assist app on their PC, and the person needing help presses okay a few times to grant permission to take over their PC. This lets the remote user see what's happening on your screen, but you also get a messenger interface so you can exchange messages, just like if you were talking to Microsoft support.

The person who is connecting in can also be granted permission to take over the mouse cursor, if it's something that's easier to show rather than type out. At any point, the person getting help can close the app and disconnect the other user, so the control stays with the user. There are a bunch of other features for the person helping to highlight areas of the screen and other options like being able to reboot and automatically reconnect to the PC once that's done, which is really impressive from a technical standpoint.

Now, you don't have to resort to third-party screen sharing apps, which makes everything easier and safer for the two people involved.

4 Network Reset

Fix troublesome network issues by starting afresh

You know how "turn it off and on again" is a pretty universal troubleshooting step? Well, it doesn't always work for networking issues (but it never hurts to try), but wiping out the existing network configuration and starting afresh will fix any troublesome network (at least from the Windows side).

To do this without having to search through multiple settings pages, open Settings and go to Network & internet, then Advanced network settings. Scroll down and click on Network reset, then on Reset now. This will clear your networking configuration for both Ethernet and Wi-Fi, reset your network adapter, and reboot your computer. You'll have to enter your Wi-Fi credentials again to connect, but hopefully, it'll connect on the first try, and you'll be back to surfing the internet.

3 Share your computer's internet

Make your own hotspot out of your PC

Windows isn't just able to connect to networks; it can turn your PC or laptop into a hotspot and share your internet connection with others. It's fantastic for a quick fix if your Wi-Fi slows down on one side of your home or if you've got a laptop with cellular connectivity, and you want to share it with a friend. This works whether your computer is connected to Wi-Fi, Ethernet, or cellular connectivity, and as it creates a new hotspot, it doesn't expose your existing network credentials to those who you're sharing with.

It's not a perfect solution, as it does slow down the connection for your computer (after all, it's sharing the same connection you were using on one computer to begin with), but it's better than nothing when you need a little more connectivity. That gives you enough time to figure out how to increase your network signal permanently, or to get back to civilization where Wi-Fi is more available.

2 Network Diagnostics tool

Get Windows to fix your connectivity issues with a few clicks