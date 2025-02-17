Summary Notepad won't require a Microsoft account to use, despite the initial impression.

The sign-in prompt is actually for Copilot, not Notepad itself.

Impending worry about future app requirements following this trend.

Okay, I'm not going to lie. When I heard down the news grapevines that Microsoft was asking people to sign into an account to use Notepad, I believed it immediately. I mean, it felt incredulous, but it also had that feeling of "Yeah, Microsoft would probably do something like that." Fortunately, the truth isn't that dire just yet, although it's setting a bit of a worrying precedent.

Notepad will ask you to sign into a Microsoft account...for Copilot

Things began heating up when X user TheBobPony posted a screenshot of Notepad asking them to sign into a Microsoft Account. They, and I think everyone else who encountered such a screen when they first booted up Notepad, assumed that the login was for the app, which would have been awful.

However, if you read the text underneath, you'll see that it's not to unlock Notepad:

Sign in with your Microsoft account to use Rewrite and its features in Notepad. When you're signed in, Microsoft will collect information about your requests for Al safety and security purposes.

So, the good news is that you don't need a Microsoft account to use Notepad. However, there is a feeling of impending doom when looking at that screenshot. After all, Notepad is meant to be a pretty basic, featureless word processor for jotting notes down. And if that is asking people to log into their Microsoft account, imagine what things will be like with the more advanced apps with Copilot integration. We've dodged the worst-case outcome, but for how long?

If you want out of the inevitable Copilot takeover, check out these Microsoft Office alternatives instead.