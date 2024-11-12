Key Takeaways Copilot+ PCs are good for their hardware, not AI.

Windows on Arm outshines Windows features in 2024.

Qualcomm and Arm feud jeopardizes Windows on Arm's potential.

At the start of 2024, I was pretty excited about Microsoft making the coming year its big AI breakthrough. Sure enough, Microsoft went hard on adding AI tools to all of its products with its Copilot rollout. However, the more these AI features rolled out, the less impressed I was by them. Now, as we're approaching 2025, I am thoroughly sick to death about hearing about anything AI, and I feel everyone else is, too.

But here's the funny thing; if you asked me what the most exciting thing about Windows was in 2024, I'd point squarely at Windows on Arm. While the operating system lacked support for years, it got a boost after Microsoft adopted the Snapdragon chip for its AI-powered Copilot+ project. So, here's why the Windows on Arm scene is more exciting to me than actual Windows.

Copilot+ PCs are good for their hardware, not Copilot+

Don't buy them for the AI - buy them for their Snapdragon chips

Close

So let's crack open those Copilot+ computers, the big AI push for Microsoft. To help them perform AI processes locally, Copilot+ computers use Arm processors in them. Ideally, Microsoft would really like it if you purchased a Copilot+ PC for, you know...Copilot+. The problem is, buying a Copilot+ device for the digital assistant is a pretty bad move.

Why? Well, right now, the Copilot+ features feel very weak. There's nothing on there that really brings the "wow" factor and makes me want to use it in my everyday life. Copilot+'s keystone feature was meant to be Recall, but the feature hit some privacy concerns and ended up getting delayed twice. At the time of writing, Recall isn't even in the public testing phase, and we're a good few months past the release date of Copilot+ when the feature was meant to debut.

Do you know what a Copilot+ device is good for? The Snapdragon chip. If you want to experience Windows on Arm, picking up a Copilot+ PC is a great way to do that. Just treat the Copilot+ integration as bloatware and you're set to go.

Related What is an NPU? Breaking down the hardware powering Copilot+ PCs NPUs are a complex piece of hardware, very different to a CPU or GPU. Here's exactly what makes an NPU an NPU.

Windows on Arm keeps seeing successes, while Windows is...just there

Not much reason to get excited over Windows