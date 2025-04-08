It's the second Tuesday of April, which means it’s time for none other than Patch Tuesday. If you’re unfamiliar with it, this is the day Microsoft rolls out updates for its software, including security patches, bug fixes, and other improvements.

If you're on Windows 11 24H2 and have been dealing with the frustrating bug where the File Explorer menu opens in the opposite direction, you can finally rest easy— this quirky UI issue has been fixed in the latest update.

Windows 11 update tracker image
Windows 11 24H2's KB5055523 also brings fancy updates for Copilot+ PCs

According to a post on Microsoft Support, the tech giant says that the KB5055523 patch, which is a mandatory security update, includes all the improvements from the KB5053656 build that was released on March 27, 2025. That patch was originally pushed as a Preview build and is now ready for official release.

Anyone familiar with File Explorer knows that clicking the three dots (...) menu brings up a pop-up with advanced settings. This bug caused the menu to open in the wrong direction, making it impossible to click on any of the actual options. So much for being useful, huh? Patch Tuesday finally addresses this frustrating glitch.

Keep in mind that, like with any update, the fix is still rolling out. So, you might not see it immediately after installing.

The April 2025 update also resolves a critical issue that triggered a BSOD (Blue Screen of Death) when Windows 11 24H2 devices were waking from sleep. It also brings other improvements, like Task Manager now showing standardized CPU usage across all pages.

Copilot+ PCs running on Snapdragon chips are getting fancier upgrades, too, including AI-powered Windows Search. And thanks to the Live Captions feature, real-time translation now supports more than 44 languages on Copilot+ devices.

That’s not all. The update includes a bunch of other features and improvements, some of which will roll out gradually, while others are already available. Here’s a full rundown of what’s included in KB5053656:

As mentioned above, patch KB5055523 is a mandatory security update. Older versions of Windows 10 also received updates today, which you can check out and download from Microsoft’s Update Catalog. Here’s a list of all the updates:

Windows version

Build number

Changelog

Supported editions

Manual Download

Windows 11 24H2

26100.3775

KB5055523

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 11 23H2

22621.5189 and 22631.5189

KB5055528

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 11 22H2

22621.5189 and 22631.5189

KB5055528

All editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 22H2

19044.5737 and 19045.5737

KB5055518

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 Windows 10, version 22H2, all editions

Microsoft Update Catalog

Windows 10 21H2

19044.5737 and 19045.5737

KB5055518

Windows 10 Enterprise LTSC 2021 Windows 10 IoT Enterprise LTSC 2021 Windows 10, version 22H2, all editions

Microsoft Update Catalog