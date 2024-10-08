It's the second Tuesday of October, which means it's, yet again, time for Patch Tuesday, when every supported version of Windows gets updates with fixes and new features. This is the first Patch Tuesday update since the official release of Windows 11 version 24H2, so we have some more notable changes than usual.

Both version 23H2 and 24H2 are getting some notable changes, at least assuming you didn't install the optional updates released in the last couple of weeks. As per usual, Patch Tuesday updates are basically polished versions of those updates, now made mandatory.

Text reading Windows 11 2024 Update over a blue background
It's also worth noting that this is the final update for Windows 11 version 22H2 if you have a Home or Pro edition. This version is no longer supported after today.

Windows 11 version 24H2 can finally change the scrolling direction for mice

A close-up of the Dell KM555 mouse.

Starting right away with the latest and greatest, users running Windows 11 version 24H2 are already getting some new changes, even though they got a massive update just last week. The most notable change in the latest update (KB5044284) is that you can now change the scrolling direction when using a scroll wheel on a traditional mouse, which first appeared in the Insider Program back in August. Windows has had this setting for a long time when it comes to laptop touchpads, but mouse users still had to rely on third-party apps. That should be changing soon, as this new capability is rolling out gradually with this update.

Other news in this update include a new UI for media controls on the lock screen, which is more in line with the Windows 11 design principles, an easier-to access Sign out button in the Start menu, and the ability to share local files directly from the Windows Search results box.

You can check the full list of changes below, if you're interested:

You can download this update manually here, if you'd like to install or deploy it on your own terms.

Windows 11 version 23H2 also has new features

Meanwhile, users running Windows 11 versions 23H2 or 22H2 are getting their own update, but the highlight feature is the same. Rolling out gradually with today's update (KB5044285) is the ability to change the scrolling direction with a mouse. In fact, most of the changes are similar, including the new media controls on the lock screen and the ability to share local files directly from Windows Search.

The only notable change that's not applicable to version 24H2 is that the Delivery Optimization page in Windows Update's settings has a new design that now aligns with the Windows 11 design principles a bit better. This was already in the initial release of version 24H2, so it's only new for older versions of Windows.

Otherwise, the full list of changes is below:

This update can be downloaded manually here for easier deployment.

Updates for other versions of Windows

A Windows 10 laptop displaying a Start menu in full-screen mode

Aside from the two big ones, there are still updates being rolled out to some older versions of Windows, which includes Windows 10 version 22H2 (and 21H2, for LTSC users). Those users are getting an update labeled KB5044273, which is mostly focused on fixes and other improvements. However, the Start menu is changing a bit, with a new position for your profile picture and a darker color for the left pane on the menu. Here's the full changelog:

You can download this update manually here.

Otherwise, a few versions of Windows are still getting updates only on specific servicing channels, so we've rounded these updates up below:

It's worth noting that this is the last update Windows 11 version 21H1 will ever receive, as it's no longer supported in any SKU. Anyone running this version should install a newer feature update as soon as possible.

As per usual, Patch Tuesday updates are mandatory for supported devices, so you'll need to install these sooner or later. The manual download links we've provided should make it easier to manage when you install them on your PC.