It's the second Tuesday of October, which means it's, yet again, time for Patch Tuesday, when every supported version of Windows gets updates with fixes and new features. This is the first Patch Tuesday update since the official release of Windows 11 version 24H2, so we have some more notable changes than usual.

Both version 23H2 and 24H2 are getting some notable changes, at least assuming you didn't install the optional updates released in the last couple of weeks. As per usual, Patch Tuesday updates are basically polished versions of those updates, now made mandatory.

It's also worth noting that this is the final update for Windows 11 version 22H2 if you have a Home or Pro edition. This version is no longer supported after today.

Windows 11 version 24H2 can finally change the scrolling direction for mice

Starting right away with the latest and greatest, users running Windows 11 version 24H2 are already getting some new changes, even though they got a massive update just last week. The most notable change in the latest update (KB5044284) is that you can now change the scrolling direction when using a scroll wheel on a traditional mouse, which first appeared in the Insider Program back in August. Windows has had this setting for a long time when it comes to laptop touchpads, but mouse users still had to rely on third-party apps. That should be changing soon, as this new capability is rolling out gradually with this update.

Other news in this update include a new UI for media controls on the lock screen, which is more in line with the Windows 11 design principles, an easier-to access Sign out button in the Start menu, and the ability to share local files directly from the Windows Search results box.

You can check the full list of changes below, if you're interested:

New features (gradual rollout) [Settings] New! There is a new energy recommendation to turn off high dynamic range (HDR). This helps to conserve energy on devices that have HDR displays. Go to Settings > Power & battery > Energy recommendations .

There is a new energy recommendation to turn off high dynamic range (HDR). This helps to conserve energy on devices that have HDR displays. Go to > > . [Battery life] New! When your device's battery power is running low, a pop-up window will appear that asks you to plug in your device. This occurs when the battery level reaches 20% and while Energy Saver is set to “Always On”.

When your device's battery power is running low, a pop-up window will appear that asks you to plug in your device. This occurs when the battery level reaches 20% and while Energy Saver is set to “Always On”. [Start menu] New! The "Sign out" option is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (...). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch.

The "Sign out" option is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (...). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch. [Taskbar] New! You can now share local files directly from the search results that appear in the Search box on the taskbar.

You can now share local files directly from the search results that appear in the Search box on the taskbar. [Lock screen] New! Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing.

Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing. [Mouse] New! This update adds the option to turn off enhanced mouse pointer precision to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Mouse. There is also a new option to change the direction in which the mouse scrolls. New features (normal rollout) [Copilot Pro subscription] New! You can now manage your Copilot Pro subscription in Settings. Sign in to your Microsoft account and go to Settings > Accounts .

You can now manage your Copilot Pro subscription in Settings. Sign in to your Microsoft account and go to . [Screen readers] The NonVisual Desktop Access (NVDA) app and other screen readers fail to narrate all the screen content from some apps. This occurs when those apps run with administrator privileges. Improvements [Open Source Software] This update adds attributions to credits.txt files for Rust OSS components.

This update adds attributions to files for Rust OSS components. [Input Method Editor (IME)] When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window.

When a combo box has input focus, a memory leak might occur when you close that window. [WebView2 apps] They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers.

They do not detect input from Xbox 360 and Bluetooth controllers. [Task Manager] Its Settings page might have a white background when it should not. It stops responding when you switch from a high contrast theme to a normal theme.

You can download this update manually here, if you'd like to install or deploy it on your own terms.

Windows 11 version 23H2 also has new features

Meanwhile, users running Windows 11 versions 23H2 or 22H2 are getting their own update, but the highlight feature is the same. Rolling out gradually with today's update (KB5044285) is the ability to change the scrolling direction with a mouse. In fact, most of the changes are similar, including the new media controls on the lock screen and the ability to share local files directly from Windows Search.

The only notable change that's not applicable to version 24H2 is that the Delivery Optimization page in Windows Update's settings has a new design that now aligns with the Windows 11 design principles a bit better. This was already in the initial release of version 24H2, so it's only new for older versions of Windows.

Otherwise, the full list of changes is below:

New features (gradual rollout) These might not be available to all users because they will roll out gradually.​​​ [Taskbar] New! You can now share local files directly from the search results that appear in the Search box on the taskbar.

You can now share local files directly from the search results that appear in the Search box on the taskbar. [Settings] New! The Delivery Optimization Settings page now matches the Windows 11 design. See Settings > Windows Update > Advanced options > Delivery Optimization .

The Delivery Optimization Settings page now matches the Windows 11 design. See > > > . [Windows Share] New! This update removes the search box from the Windows Share window.

This update removes the search box from the Windows Share window. [Lock screen] New! Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing.

Media controls now show in the lower part of the lock screen at its center when media is playing. [Start menu] New! The Sign out command is now on the account manager when you open the Start menu. To change to a different user, select the ellipses (...). A list of other users appears to make it easier to switch. New features (normal rollout) [Windows identity protection] Users no longer need to enter their credentials more than once for Outlook or another encrypted email app. A user will be prompted for their PIN one time only.

Users no longer need to enter their credentials more than once for Outlook or another encrypted email app. A user will be prompted for their PIN one time only. [Copilot Pro subscription] New! You can now manage your Copilot Pro subscription in Settings. Sign in to your Microsoft account and go to Settings>Accounts. Imrpovements [IE mode] Microsoft Edge sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode.

Microsoft Edge sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode. [Transmission Control Protocol (TCP)] There is inconsistent data between TCP_INFO_v1 and GetPerTcpConnectionEstats . File synchronization services use TCP connection performance analysis tools. This issue affects how accurate those tools are.

There is inconsistent data between and . File synchronization services use TCP connection performance analysis tools. This issue affects how accurate those tools are. [Country and Operator Settings Asset] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [Outlook and other encrypted email apps] This issue prompts for your PIN each time you open an encrypted email.

This update can be downloaded manually here for easier deployment.

Aside from the two big ones, there are still updates being rolled out to some older versions of Windows, which includes Windows 10 version 22H2 (and 21H2, for LTSC users). Those users are getting an update labeled KB5044273, which is mostly focused on fixes and other improvements. However, the Start menu is changing a bit, with a new position for your profile picture and a darker color for the left pane on the menu. Here's the full changelog:

Highlights ​​​​ [Start menu] New! This update might move your profile picture to different positions. There is also a new background color for the left pane on the menu. This color change makes the commands on the menu stand out more.

This update might move your profile picture to different positions. There is also a new background color for the left pane on the menu. This color change makes the commands on the menu stand out more. [IE mode] Microsoft Edge sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode. ​​​​​​​

Microsoft Edge sometimes stops responding when you use IE mode. ​​​​​​​ [Media playback] Playback of some media might stop when you use certain surround sound technology. Improvements [Microsoft Entra single sign-on (SSO)] The SSO notice that the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires prompts too often. This occurs when you authenticate using a certificate. To learn more, see Upcoming changes to Windows single sign-on.

The SSO notice that the European Digital Markets Act (DMA) requires prompts too often. This occurs when you authenticate using a certificate. To learn more, see Upcoming changes to Windows single sign-on. [Country and Operator Settings Asset] This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators.

This update brings COSA profiles up to date for certain mobile operators. [File Explorer and taskbar] Windows server stops responding when you use apps like File Explorer and the taskbar.

Windows server stops responding when you use apps like File Explorer and the taskbar. [Windows Update opt-in notifications] They now appear when you sign in.

They now appear when you sign in. [Directory enumeration] This might fail if a directory has symbolic links that have long target names.

You can download this update manually here.

Otherwise, a few versions of Windows are still getting updates only on specific servicing channels, so we've rounded these updates up below:

It's worth noting that this is the last update Windows 11 version 21H1 will ever receive, as it's no longer supported in any SKU. Anyone running this version should install a newer feature update as soon as possible.

As per usual, Patch Tuesday updates are mandatory for supported devices, so you'll need to install these sooner or later. The manual download links we've provided should make it easier to manage when you install them on your PC.