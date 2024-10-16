Key Takeaways Windows' new "Writing Tools" app is an AI writing assistant powered by Google's Gemini 1.5 Flash model.

The app works across all apps, offers translation, generates summaries, and is free with a user-friendly interface.

A major caveat is needing an internet connection to use the app, but a local model integration may be included in the future.

Windows PCs have some cool AI tools that make life a lot easier, though many believe that Microsoft's Copilot isn't one of those great AI features available in the operating system. Regardless of your opinion about Copilot on Windows, tons of third-party impressive AI applications offer features you won't find on your PC's built-in AI app. If you know about those, it might be worth getting familiar with another third-party AI tool that helps you write across all apps, similar to how Apple Intelligence's Writing Tools works.

It's in the name. The Writing Tools app is designed to help you write and is powered by Google's Gemini 1.5 Flash model. While AI writing assistance is its core offering, what makes the app stand out from the rest is the fact that the app works across all apps. Microsoft's Edge browser and the company's other writing apps are well-equipped with AI capabilities to help you write confidently. But what if you prefer a Word or Notepad alternative that doesn't have such AI tools to fix grammar and change the tone of your paragraph? This is where the Writing Tools app comes in handy.

However, the Writing Tools app can do a lot more than fix your grammar mistakes and change the tone. It also supports translation, generates summaries, creates tables and key points, allows you to set your own hot keys for quick access, offers a bloat-free experience, and features a user-friendly interface. Again, you don't have to pay a single penny for any of that.

Not everything is great with the app

The Writing Tools app does everything it's designed to do. However, one major caveat here is that you'll need to connect to the internet to use the app. Luckily for Windows users, this limitation might not exist in the future. While commenting on a Reddit thread, app developer theJayTea said that local model integration is something they want to include in the future. You can download the Writing Tools app on your PC from GitHub.