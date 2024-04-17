Key Takeaways Microsoft integrates Microsoft Designer into Windows Photos app for quick access to AI-enhanced image editing.

New Designer button in Photos app allows users to easily open images in browser for advanced editing features.

It's currently limited to Windows Insiders in the Canary and Dev channels.

Microsoft has announced a major new feature for the Windows Photos app to help users start creating compelling visuals with a mouse click. The software giant hasn't done anything outside of the box, though. It simply integrated the Microsoft Designer tool into the Photos app.

Microsoft brings Designer to the Windows Photos app

The title bar in the Photos app has plenty of useful options, including save, delete, edit, and more. Now in addition to all of those, you have a button to launch Microsoft Designer in your default browser and start putting Artificial Intelligence to use to further enhance your image by adding stunning visuals, even if you don't have design skills.

There are plenty of cool things that Microsoft Designer can bring to the table. For example, when your image is opened in Microsoft Designer, you'll be able to remove the current background and replace it with an AI-generated one. But none of that is happening in the Photos app. Instead, what the button does is that it makes it a bit easier to start working on the image you're looking for. This is convenient because you don't have to start with a blank canvas — you already have the image opened in Microsoft Designer.

While Microsoft Designer is a power tool and can do a lot more than removing and replacing backgrounds, the Windows Photos app has some nifty AI-powered editing capabilities, including blurring backgrounds and erasing small and large objects.

The Microsoft Designer button in the Photos app has limited availability

While the Windows Photos app is gaining new features every few months, it's still far from replacing the high-quality photo editing apps on Windows. That said, for light editing work, the Photos app's in-built editing capabilities and now the Microsoft Designer integration might be enough for many people. However, at the time of writing this, the Microsoft Designer button is only available for Windows Dev and Canary Channel Insiders. If you're one, make sure to update the Photos app to version 2024.11040.16001.0 or higher, as suggested by Microsoft in its official blog post.