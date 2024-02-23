Key Takeaways Microsoft introduces Generative erase in the Photos app for Windows 11, allowing seamless object removal with advanced color matching.

Generative erase is a more powerful tool compared to Spot fix, enabling single-attempt object removal with precision and multiple objects erased at once.

AI-powered features like Generative erase, background blur, and object removal are now available on Windows 10 and Arm64 devices in Windows Insider channels.

Microsoft has introduced a new AI edit feature called Generative erase in the Photos app for Windows 11 Insiders, allowing users to remove small and large objects from photos. This feature is similar to Spot fix but more advanced. It can erase large areas from photos and ensure a match in the color scheme, thus creating a seamless and more realistic result after objects are removed.

The Photos app underwent massive changes over the last few years, with the last big set of features arriving last year in the form of support for background blur and the ability to remove background. The Generative erase is the company's latest attempt to make the Photos app even more powerful.

As compared to the Spot fix tool, Generative erase removes objects from images in a single attempt, or at least that's what Microsoft's demo suggests. It also lets you erase multiple objects at once to fix distractions in your photos with more precision, something which the Spot fix struggled with. Long story short, it's the same idea, but Generative erase does all of those better.

The Generative erase capability, along with other previously launched AI-powered edit features, such as background blur and the ability to remove background, are also being rolled out to the Photos app on Windows 10 and Arm64 Windows 11 devices enrolled in Windows Insider channels, making the app on par with its Windows 11 counterpart. Generative erase is available in the Erase tab. But before that, make sure to update the Photos app to version 2024.11020.21001.0 or higher from the Microsoft Store.

However, the Windows Photos app is for light photo editing work. While the Photos app has grown powerful over the last few years, it still cannot replace the best-quality photo editing apps on your PCs.