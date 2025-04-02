Summary PowerToys v0.90.0 introduces a new Command Palette for quicker app launching with extensibility.

If you haven't heard of PowerToys before, you're definitely missing out. The suite offers a huge array of advanced tools that can really elevate how you use Windows. Best of all, it's all managed and operated by Microsoft itself, so it doesn't rely on third-party integrations to work. Now, PowerToys users have a new tool they can play with, so if you've never given it a try, now's a good time to hop in.

PowerToys v0.90.0 introduces the Command Palette

In the update notes for version 0.90.0 of PowerToys, Microsoft goes over everything that was added. The highlight feature is the new "Command Palette," which aims to make launching apps a breeze:

New module: Command Palette ("CmdPal") - Created as the evolution of PowerToys Run with extensibility at the forefront, Command Palette is a quick launcher with a richer display and additional capabilities without sacrificing performance, allowing you to start anything with the shortcut Win+Alt+Space!

From the looks of things, the Command Palette is a really powerful piece of kit. In the demonstration GIF the company showed off (posted above), the user could launch Terminal Canary by typing "TerCan," bring up apps quickly and efficiently by typing the first few letters, and even enter a maths equation and have Command Palette pass it over to the Calendar app.

If you want to give it a try, head over to the PowerToys GitHub page and give it a download. And if you want the full low-down of everything added in this patch, here's everything you need to know: