Mankind’s battles with printers have raged for ages — in fact, so long have printers tormented us, it has even become a running joke in media. But today, excluding the occasional skirmish with that annoying printer near the water cooler, most printing troubles are a thing of the past. Newer versions of Windows such as Windows 11 are much more stable and modern PCs and laptops are able to resolve software conflicts with printers by themselves.

Despite this, if you’re still facing a printer issue right now, we’ve put together this handy guide to help you identify and fix the problem. Let's cut through the confusion and get your printer back to work!

Common issues faced while printing

Printers are strange machines. They seem a bit out of sync with technological advancements, in general, because how is it that we have driverless cars but printing a page is such a difficult task? But the reason that your printer isn’t working could be ridiculously simple, and not as much of a tech issue as one would imagine.

Here are some examples of why your printer might not be working:

You’re connecting to the wrong printer. Your printer is switched off or unplugged from the network. The printer isn’t connected to Wi-Fi. If your printer has a wired connection, there’s an issue with the cable. If it’s a workplace printer, someone may have changed the settings for the printer and you may need to add it to your computer again. Is there paper in the tray?

It could be any of the above issues, or something a bit more complex. Let's go a sequence of troubleshooting steps that will help resolve your printer problems.

Power cycle your devices and check connections

Nothing quite like a restart to resolve issues! Here's how to go about it.

Press the power button on your printer to power it off. Also pull its power cable out of the wall socket. Wait 30 seconds. As you wait, also restart your computer. Now plug the printer back in and power it on. Check if all cables are properly connected. If you see any frayed cables, replace them. Once the printer is back up (and all the lights are on), check to see if your computer detects it. On Windows 10, you can view your printer by going to Settings > Devices > Printers & scanners. On Windows 11, that's Settings > Bluetooth & devices > Printers & scanners. If you see your printer listed here, try printing a test page.

If the power cycle doesn't help, let's move on to the software side of things.

It's not uncommon for printer drivers to cause trouble out of the blue, so updating your drivers is a good idea. There are three different ways to update your printer drivers. Here are the steps to address any printer driver issues:

If you’re running Windows 10, hit Start, then navigate to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update. Here, choose Check for updates. If a driver is available for your printer, Windows Update will download and install it. On Windows 11, go to Start > Settings > Windows Update and select Check for updates. After the check is complete, go to Advanced options. If you see Optional updates or Driver updates, select it, and then select Download and Install. 4 Images Close The second method of updating drivers is to manually search for a specific driver for your printer model and install it. The ideal way to do this is to go to the manufacturer's website and find a support page for your printer model. Alternatively, you can search for your printer model, along with the word drivers, on a search engine to see if you can find the official website. Yet another way to update your printer driver would be through your Device Manager. Type “device manager” into the search box in the taskbar and when it opens, look for your printer under Printers. If you see a yellow triangle with an exclamation mark, you can right-click it and choose Update driver. 3 Images Close

Remove and re-add the printer

If you're done installing drivers (or verified that there aren't any new driver updates), it's time to remove the printer and re-add it to your Windows computer. On Windows 11, follow these steps:

Go to Settings > Bluetooth & Devices > Printers & scanners. Click on your printer, and hit the Remove button. Once it disappears, disconnect your printer, wait a minute, and connect it again. Click on the Add printer button, wait for the printer to be detected, and then click Add device. 3 Images Close

If you’re using Windows 10, the steps are like this:

Open Settings and then choose Devices > Printers & scanners. Here, click on your printer and then select Remove. Once the printer icon disappears, disconnect the printer, reboot it, and then connect it to your computer again. Now click on Add a printer or scanner, and follow the on-screen instructions to set it up.

3 Images Close

If re-adding the printer does not work, it's time to move on to the next suspect — your print spooler.

Fix the print spooler

The print spooler is the software component of your machine’s operating system that manages print jobs in a queue. Here’s how you can fix any print spooler issues in Windows:

In the Windows taskbar, click on the search box, search for “services.msc,” then click on the top result. You will now see the Services app. In the right pane, scroll until you see Print Spooler and click on it. On the left pane, click on Stop the service. Now, open a new File Explorer window and go to “C:\Windows\System32\spool\printers.” If you have installed Windows on a different drive, change the ‘C’ to the correct drive name. You can also open the printers folder by pressing Win + R keys simultaneously to open the run box, then typing the above path into the text field. In this folder, select all the files you see, and delete them. Next, switch back to the Services window. You should see an option in the left pane: Start the service. Click on it.

Now try printing a test page.

Additional steps that can resolve printer issues on Windows

We’ve made a checklist of sorts that you can go through, to get your printer up and working again.

Check if the printer cartridge has ink. Have you checked your printer queue yet? You can do this by searching for Device Manager in the Windows Search bar. Click on the Device Manager to open it, and then click on Print queues. Here, you can delete any pending print jobs. Check for paper jams in the printer, and also pull the cartridge out of the printhead, check if the printhead is clean, and put the cartridge back in. Check if any lights are blinking on the printer — these indicators will tell you about any paper, hardware, or network issues that the printer is facing. If you’re using a shared printer, verify that you’re sending the print command to the right printer. If necessary, use someone else’s laptop to test it. Run the Windows printer troubleshooter: a) Type Troubleshoot settings in the Windows search bar. Open the top option. b) Look for Additional troubleshooters or Other troubleshooters at the bottom. c) Click on the Printer section, and then click on Run (Windows 11) or Run the troubleshooter (Windows 10). d) You can follow the on-screen instructions until the troubleshooter diagnoses your issue. 4 Images Close Visit your printer manufacturer’s website (like Epson, Canon, Brother, Lexmark) and scroll through the help section. If all else fails, reach out to your printer OEM’s tech support team.

Closing thoughts

If you’re facing a specific issue printing on Windows, the best first step would be to Google the issue followed by your printer brand and model. Because chances are pretty high that other users are facing the same issue. There might be specific steps to resolve your particular problem, which can be found on forums or on your manufacturer’s support pages.