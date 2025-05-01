Summary Windows RDP security flaw allows old credentials to still function.

Microsoft refuses to classify the issue as a bug.

Changing passwords does not prevent remote access to Windows PCs through RDP in certain scenarios.

Yesterday, we touched upon the topic of Windows devices having issues over the past few decades, which isn't entirely surprising considering that the operating system's software contains ancient pieces of code. A prominent example of this is when Windows XP PCs used to crash if Janet Jackson's Rhythm Nation was being played in their vicinity. Now, another problem has been reported, which actually poses a dire security risk, yet Microsoft has refused to do anything in response.

Windows RDP isn't as secure as you would think

You're probably familiar with Windows Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP). It's the proprietary Microsoft protoc