It's often said that Windows has become bloated and full of unnecessary things over the years, but many of the things that have been added to the operating system do play a vital role. Specifically, a lot of capabilities have been added that help keep your PC safe in one way or another. It's easy to forget how much Windows 11 tries to do to keep users safe, so let's taker a look at some of the features included that help keep your computer and data out of harm's way.

10 Microsoft Defender firewall and antivirus

The basics

Starting with the most obvious thing right out of the gate, we have Microsoft Defender, which used to be called WIndows Defender. Back in the day, Windows Defender was just a firewall, and it had a pretty poor reputation, but these days, if your internet usage is relatively cautious, this is really all you need in terms of an antivirus solution.

The firewall is a piece of software that block potentially unsafe connections so you don't get attacked by potential bad actors. Meanwhile, the antivirus is responsible for detecting and eliminating threats already on your computer. Both provide real-time protection against major threats, but you can also run manual scans at any time to make sure nothing has found its way into your PC.

9 Secure Boot

Prevent malware at startup

Secure Boot is a security feature that isn't necessarily exclusive to Windows (in fact, it's not really part of Windows), but it's most often associated with Microsoft's OS, and it's a controversial one depending on the kind of user you are. Secure Boot essentially ensures that only trusted software can start with the system, so any program that attempts to boot with the computer needs to be on an approved list.

This helps ensure malware can't be deep-rooted into your system, but that comes at the cost of a lot of non-Windows software potentially not being allowed. Specifically, Secure Boot isn't compatible with a lot of Linux distributions, because many of them aren't on the list of allowed software that Secure Boot checks against. Thus, dual-booting certain Linux distributions may require you to turn Secure Boot off, which can put you at risk if you're not careful.

8 Reputation-based protection

Only install trustworthy apps

Reputation-based protection is a subset of Windows Security, much like Microsoft Defender, and this set of features focuses on protecting your PC from potentially untrusted software. One feature you may have heard of is SmartScreen, which often pops up when you try to run an executable file you downloaded. SMartScreen checks whether a given app is recognized as trustworthy and warns you if there's a chance that it may not be.

Otherwise, reputation-based protection can also protect you against phishing attacks in Windows. If a malicious website tries to disguise itself as a familiar platform, such as a Microsoft sign-in page, Windows can warn you that your data isn't being sent to the location you may expect, preventing potential identity theft attacks.

7 Core isolation

The Windows kernel is safe

Core isolation is another important security feature in Windows that tries to protect the integrity of the operating system. Most of what this does isn't visible to the user, but essentially, this feature isolates the Windows kernel so that any potentially malicious attackers can't compromise the integrity of the system and cause you to lose all your data. It relies on virtualization technology to create a sandbox for the Windows kernel, similar to how a virtual machine is isolated from the host system.

6 Smart App Control

Only trusted apps can go through

Similar to reputation-based protection, Smart App Control tries to protect your PC based on whether a given app should be trusted by the user. Smart App Control uses a continuously updates mix of signals to determine whether a given app is trustworthy, and if it's not, that app is blocked.

This feature is actually adaptive, in that when you initially set up your computer, it will monitor your general app usage to determine whether certain apps should be blocked, or if it's best to turn off app control so users can use their PC more freely. Once it's turned off, though, Smart App Control can't be turned back on without resetting your PC.

5 Find my device

Less worrying about losing your PC

Few feelings are worse than realizing you've left your valuable laptop somewhere else and you now have no way to retrieve it or any idea where it even is. Thankfully, Find my device can help with that last part. This allows your computer to report its location to the internet, so that if you forget the laptop somewhere after using it or someone snags it, you can sign in to your Microsoft account on a different PC and check where the laptop was last seen.

This isn't as useful on a computer as it would be on a phone since it requires an internet connection, but if your PC has cellular connectivity, then this can be especially useful.

4 Windows Hello

Secure and convenient