Windows PCs, like the best Macs, are not immune to cybersecurity threats such as malware or phishing scams. However, Microsoft has packed in several tools to help you stay protected, including Windows Security and Microsoft Defender. Telling the two apart can be confusing because Microsoft Defender is essentially part of Windows Security, but there are also extra features available in a separate app. To help you understand, we’ve broken down what each app does.

Availability

Microsoft Defender is not all free

Windows Security comes pre-installed on all PCs running Windows 11 or Windows 10, as does Microsoft Defender. Both are free to use, but you won’t get advanced Microsoft Defender features like VPN and identity theft monitoring. Those features are available through the additional Microsoft Defender app, which needs to be installed from the Microsoft Store on your Windows PC.

The app is also available for Android, iOS, and macOS, and can be downloaded from their respective app stores. The Microsoft Defender app is available with a paid Microsoft 365 subscription, which starts at $69.99/year for a Personal or $99.99/year Family plan.

What is Windows Security?

Built-in features offered

Windows Security is a built-in security app that comes with your Windows device. It's packed with tools that can hold their own against a lot of free antivirus programs and even some paid ones. It starts with the Virus & threat protection tool, which keeps your device safe from malicious apps and other cybersecurity threats. This tool is powered by Microsoft Defender Antivirus and offers real-time protection. You can also run different on-demand scans, like quick, full, and custom scans of specific folders, or even an offline scan to find tricky malware like rootkits that are hard to remove.

Account protection helps keep your accounts and sign-ins secure, including your Microsoft account, Windows Hello sign-in options, and Dynamic Lock. There’s also a built-in firewall that is automatically turned on for domain, private, and public networks, but you can allow specific apps through on private or public networks if needed.

Also included in Windows Security is the App & browser control tool, which gives you enhanced protection from untrusted apps. You can enable reputation-based protection to guard your device from malicious or unwanted apps, files, and websites. Exploit protection is also there, working to block malware that tries to exploit vulnerabilities in your system.

The Device security tool gives you a look at your PC’s deeper security features, like core virtualization, the security processor (TPM), and secure boot. The Device performance & health tool gives you a quick snapshot of your PC’s overall health, like software or storage drive issues. Family options let you filter what content users can see on the PC and track how the device is being used.

How is the Microsoft Defender app different?

It's more about online threats

The Microsoft Defender app shares its name with the antivirus program that powers Windows Security, but they’re not the same. The Microsoft Defender in Windows Security provides basic protection, while the app with the same name is more advanced and needs to be installed separately. This version is designed for businesses and offers enterprise-level protection.

Its primary aim is to provide endpoint protection for your subscription email, phone number, and other personal data, whether it’s on your PC or smartphone. Microsoft Defender mostly focuses on online threats, which means you get features like VPN, identity theft monitoring, and device protection.

What features do you get with the Microsoft Defender app?

Quite a lot, actually