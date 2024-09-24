Back in 2017 and 2018, Microsoft tested a feature called Sets with Windows Insiders. Sets was going to be a feature that allowed all of your apps to be forced into tabs, so you could have different apps next to each other in the same window. Unfortunately, even after two rounds of testing, Microsoft canceled the feature, and Sets never came to fruition, even as Windows 11 came around.

That is, if you only consider Microsoft's offerings. While the Redmond giant failed to deliver, Stardock saw an opportunity to do what Microsoft has promised, and so, we have Groupy. Groupy is essentially what Sets would have been, allowing you to put all your apps into tabs, but the feature has been built out to be that much more capable than Microsoft's previews. It's a great app if you've been dreaming of a better way to manage your windows.

Putting your apps into tabs

It works, even if it's not perfect

Close

The basic idea of Groupy is very simple. Any app you launch is housed inside a tab, just like you'd see in a web browser or File Explorer. If you open a new app, you can add it to an existing window by either dragging one window over the other, or you can use the + (plus) button on the main window to add open apps to it as tabs. It's a system that works well, and it makes it easier to multitask if you only have one screen and particularly if you're working on a laptop. It just feels easier to keep tabs (no pun intended) on everything when you can have it all at the top of your screen and properly labeled.

Groupy gives you the option to either show tabs above the existing app window or to integrate tabs into the app windows, but really, these are more or less the same. The issue here is that Groupy can only integrate with apps that don't have custom title bars, which aren't that many. So in most cases, you're going to be seeing a title bar for the app in addition to the tab bar.

Notably, this includes web browsers, so you're basically going to be seeing two rows of tabs a lot of the time. You can try to work around this by opening every page in a different browser window, but that's a little clunky. That said, I didn't mind the duplicate tabs that much. If anything, it kept that many more things quickly within reach for me, even if it looked a little weird because the Groupy title bar eats into the app's title bar a bit.

Aside from that, I had no big issues with using Groupy. Every app I tested works fine with it, and in the case of apps like File Explorer, the tab interface is actually integrated with the native tabs if you want it to be.

A highly customizable experience

You can change a lot of how things look

Close

One thing Groupy offers that Microsoft likely would never have done is provide a whole lot of customziation options. You can choose whether tabs integrate with the title bar or appear above it (with the caveat I mentioned before), change the design style for the tab bar, choose colors for the tab bar and individual tabs, whether the tab bar should always be visible, and much more. You can also add accent colors to Groupy that you can then apply to tabs on a case-by-case basis to make them easier to identify.

There are also more advanced settings when it comes to managing groups, too. For example, if you integrate the Groupy tabs with File Explorer, you can choose whether the close buttom in File Explorer should still close the entire group. You can also choose how quickly grouping is enabled when dragging one window over the other, so you don't accidentally merge windows into one group while reorganizing your desktop. You can also creater automatic grouping rules so that new apps automatically open in a group, you can save a group to launch all the included apps at once, and you can block specific apps from ever being grouped, in case you have issues with a particular app being grouped. You can make Groupy work in whatever way you prefer, and that's very cool to see.

This is very much in line with how Stardock's other customization apps work, as the company often likes to overload you with options, for better or worse.