For a long time, Mac and Windows have had a clear divide between them. Mac tends to be thought of as more aesthetic and minimalist, with a greater focus on design and looks, while Windows is thought of as the more accessible but messier alternative. Here's the good news: you can have your cake and eat it, too. By changing a few key settings on Windows, you can give it a more aesthetic, more minimalist experience that will put even Mac users to shame.

These won't impact your user experience. In fact, tweaking these settings could enhance it. You won't have to dig through tons of icons in order to find exactly what you're looking for, and it can teach you better digital hygiene — something that is often overlooked, especially if you're usually preoccupied while on your machine.

4 Opt for a more transparent taskbar

See all of your wallpapers