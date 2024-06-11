On Windows 10 and 11, when you select Windows Key + Shift + S it opens up the snipping tool. The Snipping Tool is a built-in screenshot utility that has been part of Windows since Vista was released. Not only does it allow users to take a screenshot of their current screen, you can also crop your screen with ease so that you are only capturing the area you intended to.

If you have not used the snipping tool before now, it's time to make use of it. From capturing funny moments in your group chat to easily "borrowing" memes, the snipping tool can come in handy for a lot of things. However, as with all technology-related tasks, it is not without errors. So, if you are having some issues, let's check out some things that you can do to try to get this working again.

All the options below are shown in Windows 11. Windows 10 should be similar but may vary slightly.

Related Windows 11 deep dive: Checking out the new Snipping Tool Want to be ready for Windows 11? Here's everything you need to know about taking and editing screenshots in the Windows 11 Snipping Tool.

End Task

Open Task Manager by pressing Ctrl + Shift + Esc. Click the Processes tab. Find SnippingTool.exe under Processes. Right Click SnippingTool.exe and then click End Task.

Restart your computer

If the above doesn't work, you can always try to restart your computer. While this may seem a bit too easy, sometimes that is all it takes. Restarting your computer can help fix a number of issues, so it is always worthwhile to try before getting into more technical fixes to your issues.

Enable notifications

Open the Settings app and select System > Notifications. Enable notifications by clicking the On switch if it isn't already on.

Turn on clipboard history

Open the Settings app and select System > Clipboard. Click the On switch next to Clipboard History if it isn't already on.

Press the Windows Key + X and then select Device Manager. Close Click the drop-down icon next to the Keyboards option in Device Manager. Right-click on your keyboard and click Update Drivers. Search Automatically for drivers and follow the instructions.

Open the Settings app and click Windows Update. Close Click the Check for updates button, and follow steps to run the update if available.

Reinstall snipping tool

Open the Settings app, click Apps on the left side, and then click Installed Apps. Find the Snipping Tool app, click the 3 dots, and then click Uninstall. Once it is uninstalled, visit the Microsoft Store so you can download and freshly reinstall the Snipping Tool.

If all else fails, use an alternative tool

If all the above options fail to get the Snipping Tool working again, there is no harm in downloading an alternative. There are many alternatives to choose from, so just head on over to the Windows Store or your favorite search engine to find one that suits your needs. The Windows Snipping Tool is quite basic, so you will likely find one that has a few more options that may even work out better for you.

Alternatives like Lightshot are available for both Windows and Mac and come with some added features. Lightshot will allow you to make some small edits right on the capture before saving it. Also, if you don't want to save the capture to your PC, you can upload it online and Lightshot will give you a short link directly to the file within seconds, something I have yet to see be available in the Windows Snipping Tool.

While the Windows Snipping Tool is convenient since it comes preinstalled on Windows devices, a third party app will, most of the time, offer more features which could save you even more time. For me, the whole point is being able to capture your screen (or just part of it) efficiently, so we might as well make it as efficient as possible.