macOS is known for being a simple and easy-to-use operating system that stacks up well compared to Windows 11 in terms of efficiency. After all, many of the features Microsoft has baked into Windows aren't used daily. That causes Windows to have more bloat that can slow things down for casual, regular users. Unfortunately, for the sake of simplicity, Apple has sacrificed a few essential features in macOS. Some of these shortcomings can be fixed with some great apps, but considering how expensive the best Macs can be, that's just not good enough. Here are five Windows software features that I really wish would come to macOS in the future.

5 Screenshots saved to the clipboard

Good luck finding a screenshot after it disappears from your screen

There are many excellent things about the markup and screenshot tools on macOS. After you take a screenshot, a small preview will move to the bottom right corner of your screen. However, one frustrating part of using macOS is that screenshots can be incredibly hard to find once they've disappeared from view. I've also found that their appearance in the Recents section of the Finder can be hit or miss, and storing a bunch of screenshots on your desktop is never a good idea.

I wish macOS behaved more like Windows, where screenshots are automatically saved to your clipboard right after you take them or into a dedicated Screenshots folder on OneDrive. This is great when they need to be shared in a message, dropped into a photo editing app, or saved to another specific folder.

I'll note that you can save a screenshot to the clipboard by right-clicking the preview on macOS, but only while it's available. After that preview disappears, you're out of luck. I'd also like to see Apple take note of how screenshots work on iOS, where there's a Copy & Delete option that makes screenshots shareable and discarded all in one step.

4 Previews in the window switcher

Know exactly what you're clicking before you click it

Using the window switcher is arguably the quickest way to change windows and apps in either operating system. Simply hold Command + Tab or Alt + Tab to view open windows or apps stored in the dock, and release them when the cursor highlights the app or window you want to open. However, the Windows version of this tool is vastly superior to the one on macOS because while the Windows switcher shows the contents of your open windows, the macOS version doesn't. Instead, macOS merely shows the icon of the apps that are open or are stored in the dock, which is unhelpful if you're trying to identify or open a specific window.

An alternative on macOS that I use often is Mission Control, which shows all your open windows on each desktop space you have created. This isn't a true replacement for the window switcher on Windows because finding a window in Mission Control is much slower.

3 Clipboard history

Have a record of what you've copied recently without going back

Clipboard history is one of those features that's so helpful you wonder how Apple went so long without adding it. For unfamiliar macOS users, clipboard history keeps a record of everything you've copied recently. That way, if you accidentally clear or replace what's in your clipboard history, it can easily be retrieved. Apple still only allows you to save one thing at a time in the macOS clipboard, and that can really slow down your workflow. Once you've tried using a clipboard history on Windows or through a third-party macOS app, it's hard to go back. I hope this feature will be available someday, but after waiting decades, I'm not holding my breath.

2 App-specific volume controls

Manage your system's sound and specific applications

Another feature that I'd consider core to operating systems is volume control for individual apps. Say you're playing a game and watching a video on the same computer. You would be able to adjust the volume for each app individually. At least, that option is available on Windows. macOS still only allows you to control the system volume, even in 2023, which makes listening to multiple content types at a time nearly impossible. It's past due for macOS to offer a user interface similar to Windows, which presents a system volume slider and individual app volume slider.

1 Window snapping

It's still the best way to manage windows and apps

Now, we finally get to the big one that you (and all macOS users) have been waiting for: window snapping. We've already introduced how window management is the one area where Windows clearly crushes macOS regarding feature set and ease of use. Simply drag a window to the top of the screen, choose which placement you want, and it'll snap right in place. You can make apps full screen, side-by-side, or even set them up in quadrants in seconds. Tools like PowerToys give you even more options.

Trying to do the same on macOS without any third-party software is, to put it bluntly, a fool's errand. You can do split-screen on macOS somewhat easily, but you'll lose access to the desktop as the two apps become a full-screen view. Trying to change apps in split-screen, or even exit split-screen view, is a nightmare — causing apps to be thrown around different desktop spaces and full-screen views. Apple is a company that loves intuitive user interfaces and gestures, which is why it's shocking it hasn't "invented" great window snapping yet.

The Mac equivalents are third-party apps, nonexistent, or lacking

There's a solution for every single feature on this list that doesn't have native macOS support, but it doesn't excuse the absence of those features. All major operating systems have gaping holes in them these days, like how you'll find decades-old menus in the latest versions of Windows if you go deep enough. You could argue that Windows has too many native features, which makes it hard for Microsoft to keep them all updated. But Apple's problem is that macOS doesn't have enough native features, especially a few that I'd deem essential today.