Windows bugs can range from catastrophic errors to just really annoying glitches. As it turns out, the latest Windows update has one of the latter, which has been spamming users non-stop over the past few days. If Windows 11 or 10 has been complaining that you haven't set up your time zone correctly, don't worry; Microsoft is aware of the issue and is working on a fix.

Windows 10 and 11 are trying to convince people they're in the wrong timezone

As spotted by Windows Latest, there is a bug affecting Windows PCs that makes the computer convinced that they're not in the correct timezone. The computer will then constantly attempt to get the user to correct this with a notification bubble informing them of the error, even if the timezone has been set correctly. As one user on the Feedback Hub puts it:

Every day, and multiple times each day, Windows sends a notification asking for permission to change the time zone. This is very irritating because the time zone has no reason to change and has not changed. I’m in France, and the PC has not changed its location. The time zone is CET (CEST in summer)

Windows Latest also noticed the bug appear on its own devices. The dialogue box will ask you if you want to accept or ignore the perceived timezone difference. If you click "Accept," it will open the Date & Time window, where everything will look totally normal. If you click "Ignore," Windows will simply inform you again at a later time, even if you never touch the time settings.

Microsoft has been made aware of the issue, and it's working on an update to fix this error "in the coming days." Until then, just realize that this annoying bug is not due to something you did, or a sign that there's something wrong with your PC.