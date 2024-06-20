I've made it no secret that I love Windows 11, and it's probably my favorite version of Windows so far. I still really like how it looks and feels, especially compared to Windows 10, which now feels ugly by comparison.

But it's been nearly three years since Windows 11 launched, and I have to admit things are starting to feel a bit boring. There have certainly been improvements here and there, but I like it when things are exciting and fresh, and Windows 11 just doesn't deliver that same feeling anymore. So I've taken it up myself to make my Windows PC more exciting, and if you want to do the same, here are some of the things I use.

Using Windows Spotlight

A new background every day

It may seem like a small thing, but having a different background on your PC can go a long way in making it feel fun, and Windows 11 addresses that thanks to a feature called Windows Spotlight. This pulls images from an online collection and gives you a new photo each day. Most of these are photos from around the world and they look beautiful, so it's a great way to learn about the little wonders you can find on our planet. If you're a traveler, you might even be inspired to visit certain places, which is really cool.

I sometimes also like using my own wallpapers, but the great thing about Windows Spotlight is that almost all the images still look good on super ultrawide monitors, so it makes things a lot easier. Another option I love but don't always set up is Lively Wallpaper, which gives you animated and interactive desktop backgrounds.

Using a transparent taskbar

I still don't know why this isn't an option

For all the things Windows 11 does right in terms of design, making the taskbar more opaque without any way to change the way it looks is a pretty lame change. Not that Windows 10 was much better to begin with.

Thankfully, in recent months, I've discovered a cool app called TranslucentTB, which gives you options for a truly transparent taskbar with all kinds of options. You can choose the transparency effect (Mica like Windows 11, Blur like Windows 10, or fully transparent), the transparency level, and the color, and you can change all of these settings for different scenarios, like running a full screen app.

Having a transparent taskbar allows your desktop background to be even more immersive, and I love it.

Using PowerToys to organize my windows

Multitasking is a breeze now

If you work on your PC like I do, finding ways to be efficient is pretty important, and while Windows 11 itself already delivers some nice multitasking capabilities with Snap Layouts, PowerToys is really where it's at, especially with a super ultrawide monitor.

PowerToys lets me create any layout I want for my apps to be in, and it makes it super easy to drag apps into slots on that layout by simply holding the Shift key. It makes it incredibly easy to get my apps in the right positions and right to work, allowing me to be that much faster when multitasking, which I do a lot of. Out of all the apps on this list, I'd say PowerToys is the most essential because I always install it on every PC, even review units I only use for a few days.

Replace the Start menu

Start11 is amazing