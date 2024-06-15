Key Takeaways Windows 8's redesign of the Start menu was a flop - ditching the button and implementing a screen full of tiles aggravated users.

Windows 8.1 made fixes by bringing the Start button back, but the Start screen was still a far cry from the beloved menu interface.

Windows 11's Start menu caused controversy with unnecessary elements like a Recommended section and ads.

Windows may be almost 39 years old now, but many of the features available in Windows 11 have their roots in the past versions of Microsoft’s flagship OS. Take the iconic Start menu, for instance. First implemented in Windows 95, it has become a stable UI element of the Windows ecosystem.

But just like the different versions of Windows, not all Start menus were built the same. While certain menus are universally adored by the Windows community, there are just as many versions of the Start menu that attracted a lot of criticism from the crowd. So, in this article, we’ll rank the Start menus included in every major version of the Windows lineup of operating systems.

4:31 Related Evolution of the Windows Start menu: How we got to where we are today The Start menu has been a staple of Windows for nearly 30 years. Here's how it's evolved in that time.

9 Windows 8

The black sheep of the Windows family

Close

Innovation is always a plus in technology, but sometimes, companies tend to disregard the old adage “if it ain't broke, don't fix it” when implementing new functionalities to a well-loved product. Microsoft learned this lesson the hard way when the Washington-based firm released Windows 8.

If I were to talk about everything that was wrong with the OS, we’d be here all day. In short, Microsoft, in its pursuit of catering to both PC and tablet crowds, redesigned the Start menu from the ground up, and the final product was a Start screen rather than a menu. Ditching the Start button was a bad idea on its own, but Microsoft decided to shoot itself in the foot by implementing a tile-based menu that covered the whole screen. In the end, Windows 8 went down as one of the most reviled operating systems ever released by Microsoft (which was quite the achievement, given Windows ME’s reputation).

8 Windows 8.1

A step in the right direction, but the damage was already done

Close

After receiving relentless criticism for Windows 8, Microsoft decided to address some of the backlash with the release of Windows 8.1. The updated version of the highly detested OS brought the Start button back to the Taskbar. Although the Start screen still wasn’t replaced with the beloved menu-like interface, it was a lot more bearable than before.

For starters, Microsoft added the power button at the top of the screen, right next to a Search button. Besides slashing the number of tiles available on the Start screen, Windows 8.1 also added an arrow under the tiles. Clicking on it made the applications and software installed on your system visible, making it similar to the All Apps/Program options on older operating systems. Despite the improvements, the Start screen of Windows 8.1 was far from perfect, causing Microsoft to ditch the redesigned Start UI in subsequent versions.

7 Windows 11

Weird changes that nobody asked for