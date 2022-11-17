Microsoft is rolling out a new update to the Windows Subsystem for Android in the Dev and Beta channels of the Windows Insider program. The update brings the platform to version 2210.40000.7.0, and it focuses on further improvements to the experience, though there aren't major new additions in terms of features.

One of the improvements in this release is better audio recording quality for Android apps on Windows, so apps like voice memos should be a bit more useful now. Microsoft also mentions improvements to OAuth scenarios, which should mean that users are now able to sign in to certain apps and websites more reliably.

This update also adds support for MPEG2 video decoding, and it features improvements to the camera experience if your device doesn't have a camera. What that means is that apps that use the camera should now handle the absence of a camera a bit better. Microsoft also mentions generic improvements to input reliability. Finally, the version of Chromium that powers the web experience on Android has been updated to version 106.

It's not the most exciting update, but these gradual upgrades make the experience increasingly smoother for users and developers, so apps can be tested more effectively on a Windows device using the Windows Subsystem for Android. Microsoft releases these updates on a monthly basis, and last month's update also included some camera-related improvements, alongside many others.

Android apps on Windows 11 are currently available in 31 countries. Initially, the feature was only rolled out in the United States with access to a limited number of apps, but through testing with Insiders and other users, the experience became more stable, and thus, it rolled out to more markets. There are over 50,000 apps available to download through the Amazon Appstore, though you can sideload apps that aren't available there if you want to.

If you're a Windows Insider in the Dev or Beta channels, you can get the latest update for the Windows Subsystem for Android through the Microsoft Store.

Source: Microsoft