The October update for the Windows Subsystem for Android is now rolling out for Windows Insiders running the latest preview builds of Windows 11. Coming in at version 2309.40000.8.0, it's a small one, but it does bring an improvement to graphics performance for Android apps.

In total, this update has five new features. Some of them, naturally, aren't new. You'll be getting the usual platform reliability improvements, and the new option to share .cer files to Android. We already mentioned the graphics improvements, too. The fourth feature is Android Geocoder APIs, which now can provide data for all applications. Finally, there are the Android 13 Platform updates.

This update is less than impressive, but if you're a Windows Insider, it is obviously worth the download. You'll be getting the latest and greatest and will get to submit feedback on it and help make the Windows Subsystem for Android stable for everyone. Microsoft suggests that you submit any feedback that you might have via the Feedback Hub.

If you're wondering how to grab this update (though we are sure you aren't), you can just go to the Microsoft Store. Then, click on the Library icon. From there, click the Get Updates button. You should see an update waiting for Windows Subsystem for Android. Tap Update, and you'll be good to go the next time you launch it.

There's been a lot of action on the Windows front this week. The Microsoft Store got a big update which helps make it launch faster in as little as two seconds. Other than that, Microsoft rolled out a Canary Channel build which makes it easier to share Wi-Fi information and also adds support for Bluetooth LE hearing aids. The Beta channel also got new builds today, though mainly focused on just bug fixes. And we can't forget the Dev channel either, which got a similar bug-bashing build.