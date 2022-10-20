Windows Subsystem for Android will soon get Android 13, file transfer support, and more

On Windows 11, the Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) is a platform that lets you run Android apps seamlessly on your laptop or desktop alongside regular Windows apps. Microsoft upgraded the underlying layer of WSA to Android 12L back in May. Now that the first feature drop for Windows 11 version 22H2 is here, the Android subsystem is officially out of preview and the development team is already eyeing for the Android 13 update.

Although WSA is not fully an open-source software, Microsoft has now created a GitHub repository to report issues and submit new feature requests for the subsystem. Apart from serving as a one-stop location for developer interaction, the repo also features the official development roadmap Windows Subsystem for Android. While the arrival of Android 13 is indeed in the strategy, the company is also planning to introduce a plethora of new functionalities in the near future.

According to the initial roadmap, Microsoft is working on a file transfer feature that will greatly simplify the process of transferring files between the Android container and Windows. Of course you can use ADB to interact with the current version of WSA, but a graphical interface that integrates itself with the Windows Explorer would be great for regular users.

The local network access is another feature which is on its way. This will hopefully address a number of networking related roadblocks faced by the WSA community. A picture-in-picture mode is planned as well, which will allow you to run Android apps in a small rectangular space right on top of the native Windows apps.

There’s a lot more than that, though. Microsoft lists several other features too, which are highly requested, but not currently supported by the Windows Subsystem for Android. For instance, direct USB access is neither permitted at this moment, nor it’s in the future roadmap, but the company continues to evaluate the potential due to popular demand.

Below you can find the table of feature availability and the future development roadmap for the Windows Subsystem for Android:

Current Features Future Roadmap ❌ Android Widgets

✅ Certain Audio Codecs

✅ Camera (front + back)

✅ ClearKey DRM or MPEG-DASH content

✅ CTS/VTS

❌ Direct Bluetooth access (and BLE)

✅ Ethernet

❌ File Backup/restore

❌ File transfer

✅ Freeform window management

✅ Gamepad

❌ Hardware DRM

✅ Location + GPS

✅ Microphone

✅ Multi-monitor/secondary display

❌ Picture-in-picture

✅ Print

❌ Quick tiles

✅ Software DRM (Widevine L3 support)

✅ Touch/Multitouch

❌ USB

✅ Certain Video Decoders and Encoders

✅ WebView

✅ Wi-Fi

✅ Window orientation ⏩ Android 13

⏩ File transfer

⏩ Shortcuts

⏩ Picture-in-picture

⏩ Local network access by default

It’s still unclear when these features will arrive on Windows 11, but we’re expecting them to go live alongside the next ‘Moments’ feature drop.

To update to the latest version of the Windows Subsystem for Android in a supported country, you can go to the Library section of the Microsoft Store to check for updates. However, if you’ve worked around that regional (or update channel) restriction, you should be able to get the updates just fine.

Source: Windows Subsystem for Android GitHub repo