Microsoft is rolling out the February Update for the Windows Subsystem for Android in beta, and it tweaks the framerates in many apps.

Microsoft has released the February 2023 update for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11 to Windows Insiders. This month's beta update isn't quite that exciting, as it's mainly focused on camera experiences, graphics, and security. However, there's a big performance tweak when it comes to the framerates in certain apps which might be noticeable in day to day use of Android apps in Windows 11.

All together, there are eight total changes in this release. The more notable one relates to the framerate improvements. Microsoft now says that certain benchmarks have shown frame rates on ARM-based Windows systems running the Windows Subsystem for Android are up to 10-20%. On traditional x64 PCs, meanwhile, the benchmarks have shown that frame rates are now boosted by 40-50%. This seems quite promising if you're playing an Android game on Windows, or using a more resource-intensive Android app on your PC.

Other than that, though, the remaining seven changes aren't that huge. These cover audio experiences, the camera, zooming in apps, and more. Check out the rest of the change log below.

Fixed zooming out in apps using touchpad or mouse

Improvements to platform reliability

Using latest Chromium WebView to version 108

Synchronizing global microphone and camera privacy toggles between Windows and Android apps

Android 13 security updates

Improved audio input latency and reliability

Improvements to camera experience (camera metadata now exposed to camera apps) read more

Those are pretty much all the changes this month, and it's not as exciting as the January update when Microsoft rolled out Android 13 in beta to the Windows Subsystem for Android. If you're also interested in what else has changed this week with Windows 11, well there's a lot. Microsoft released both a Beta channel build and a Dev channel build. The Beta channel build adds tabs to the Notepad app, and the Dev Channel build makes it easier to copy 2FA codes from notifications.

Source: Microsoft