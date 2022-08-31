Windows Subsystem for Android now has improved app resizing

Typically, we would have received a new build of Windows 11 in the Dev channel at this point in the week, but instead, Microsoft is rolling out an update to the Windows Subsystem for Android today. If you’re enrolled in any of the Windows Insider channels, you should be getting an update to version 2207.40000.8.0, and it’s mostly focused on fixing some issues.

While the changes in today’s update aren’t huge, they are welcome. There’s a new compatibility shim, which allows apps to be resized while still maintaining their aspect ratio, instead of trying to stretch them to fit the aspect ratio of the window that contains them. Microsoft has also added some compatibility shims to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app, and some accessibility improvements have been made to that app as well.

Still on the topic of compatibility, Microsoft has added some new educative dialog for game controls in games that have compatibility shims enabled. This is a follow-up to the previous WSA update, when Microsoft made it possible to map keyboard inputs to certain actions you’d usually perform on the screen. If you didn’t really understand how these worked before, this updated dialog should help with that.

Every other update is fairly minor, though there’s also a new security update for Android, and the Amazon Appstore itself has been updated to version 60.09. You can find the full list of fixes below.

What's new in Windows Subsystem for Android version 2207.40000.8.0 New compatibility shim to allow apps to maintain aspect ratio but still support resize

Accessibility improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

New compatibility shims in the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

Fixed problems with restarting apps

Apps that update toast notifications instead of using progress toasts have better behavior

Game controls user education dialog for apps with compatibility shims enabled

Improvements with handling VPN

Scrollbar fix for Windows Subsystem for Android Settings compatibility page

User crash data and system app crash data is now being reported

“No internet available” toast notification is now suppressed

Custom Android toasts now render correctly

Amazon Appstore 60.09 update

Android security update

Improved reliability

As per usual, this update is available through the Microsoft Store, and it’s officially only available to Windows Insiders in the United States and Japan. However, if you’ve worked around that regional restriction, you should still get the update just fine.

Source: Microsoft