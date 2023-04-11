Microsoft is rolling out the April update for the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11. This month's update brings one big feature, picture-in-picture support, allowing you to improve your multitasking experience with Android apps that support it. That is on top of a new setting for partially running apps and the usual bug fixes and under-the-hood tweaks.

In total, there are five changes that Microsoft noted with the April update that now brings the Windows Subsystem for Android for Windows Insiders up to version 2303.40000.3.0. The first change is picture-in-picture mode, which Microsoft suggested adds to the "flexibility" of using Android apps. As for the second change, it's the new "partially running" system setting under the WSA Settings app. This runs the subsystem for Android with minimal resources and helps app launch quicker than the standard "as needed" mode. The other three changes in this release can be seen below, but they're not too major as they're just security and kernel updates.

Linux kernel updated to 5.15.78

Improvements to platform reliability

Android 13 security updates

That's all there is this week. This is one of the biggest updates in a while, as previous releases have helped boost frame rates in apps, especially for gaming. And before that, a previous update introduced support for running Android 13 in beta. No word yet on when this update will become available for non-Windows Insiders, but Microsoft wants to gather feedback first to ensure a quality experience for everyone.

In other Windows 11 news, it was Patch Tuesday today, which is all about delivering a round of mandatory updates for Windows 11. This month's Patch Tuesday update brings two new features. You should see a new Local Administrator Password Solution (LAPS) in Windows 11. And, you should also see that the search box in the Windows 11 taskbar now adapts to custom color modes.

Source: Microsoft