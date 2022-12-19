Microsoft recently released support for running Android 13 in beta on the Windows System for Android (WSA) on Windows 11. The announcement of the milestone was quietly made on GitHub, but this new support only officially applies to those users who have signed up for the dedicated Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program — separately from the usual Windows 11 Insider builds.

If you're curious, there's a total of nine changes with this latest Windows Subsystem for Android preview. Other than the fact that the WSA has been updated to Android 13, there are also big performance gains in boot times, with Microsoft claiming the WSA can be up to 50% faster. The other seven changes can be seen below. There are none relating to app support,

Added a new command that shuts down WSA for automation

Improvements to mouse click input

Improvements in clipboard stability

Improvements to application resizing

Upgraded to Intel bridge technology for Android 13

Reliability improvements to media files opening in Windows

Jumplist entries for applications supporting app shortcuts

While it also can be side loaded with the right files, getting this release, (2211.40000.7.0) will be quite tricky if you want to get it officially. We tried on our end and have yet to see this update on two separate Windows 11 PCs. You'll first have to visit Microsoft's webpage and sign up for the Windows Subsystem for Android preview updates using a Microsoft Account. You'll get a confirmation email, but it might take up to 7 days for you to see the update for the Amazon Appstore in the Microsoft Store that'll push these new features. If you decide to change your mind, you can opt out using a Microsoft form.

Note that the point of this program is to try out early versions of the WSA separately from Windows Insider builds and help Microsoft gather feedback with little risk to your PC. No word yet on when this will roll out to everyone running Windows 11 outside of betas, but it could take a few extra weeks or months as Microsoft's now entering the holiday season, and released the final Dev Channel Windows 11 build last week.

