Windows Subsystem for Android September update brings usability improvements

Microsoft is releasing a new version of the Windows Subsystem for Android through all the Windows Insiders Channels. This latest September update is focused on improving the overall usability of the experience and bumps the latest version up to 2208.40000.4.0.

There are a total of 14 total changes in this version, and a lot of them are small. Things aren’t quite as big as last month when Microsoft tweaked the gaming experience. Anyway, Microsoft says that the update will improve security, input issues, general reliability, and performance. You’ll notice this in a few areas. Scrolling in apps will be smoother, startup performance should be improved, and the process of uninstalling apps should be improved.

Microsoft even fixed crashes with copying and pasting large content, and rolled out some general improvements for gamepads when using multiple apps. You can see the full details in the list below:

Reliability fixes for App Not Responding (ANR) errors

Improvements to input compatibility shims

Improvements to scrolling (smoothness) in apps

Usability Improvements to the Windows Subsystem for Android Settings app

Startup performance improvements

Fixed crashes when copying and pasting extremely large content

UX improvements for the game controls dialog

UX improvements for the game controls dialog Improvements to networking

General graphics improvements

Improvements for gamepad when using multiple apps

Improved performance of uninstalling apps

Fixed video playback issue for apps

Updated to Chromium WebView 104

Linux kernel security updates

Note that the Windows Subsystem for Android is still exclusive to both the United States as well as Japan. This is also a release just for Windows Insiders, so Microsoft wants to collect feedback before rolling it out to everyone else. As always, you can submit that feedback directly through the Feedback Hub in Windows 11 if you encounter some issues. Microsoft didn’t report any so far, but that can change as feedback rolls in.

Source: Microsoft