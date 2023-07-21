A month after adding file sharing options to the Windows Subsystem for Android on Windows 11, Microsoft has once again rolled out a substantial update to the platform, bringing many exciting changes to all Windows Insider channels. The update comes as version 2306.40000.4.0 and includes the ability to change the default shared folder and connect to devices on the same network. It also includes improvements to advanced settings, fixes for OneDrive folders, better camera compatibility, and more.

As explained by Microsoft, one of the most notable improvements in the new update is the ability to change the default shared folder. To do that, users will have to simply go over to Advanced Settings, where the new experimental Feature 'Share user folders' will let them choose a default folder. Another new experimental feature is 'Local networking,' which is replacing 'Advanced networking,' and will allow Android apps on Windows 11 to connect to devices on the same network, respect Windows Firewall rules, and work with VPNs.

The July 2023 update also brings some privacy and security improvements. The subsystem will now show a warning if an app tries to use a permission that the subsystem does not have. Another notable feature is an improved fullscreen mode with F11, which now displays a 'hover Taskbar' that offer a better mouse and touch experience.

The update also brings a fix for OneDrive folders not showing up in Android apps, drag and drop support for more file types, improvements in picture-in-picture mode with the addition of new buttons in the PiP window, and the default enabling of partially running mode for devices with at least 16 GB of memory. Other changes include various stability fixes for Arm devices, Android 13 security updates, and an update for Linux kernel to version 5.15.104. Overall, the July 2023 WSA update brings many new changes to the platform, so install it on your device to improve your Android experience on Windows 11.