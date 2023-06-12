Microsoft is rolling out the June update to Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA) on Windows 11 to Windows Insiders. The update is a pretty big one, as it enables the option to share files between your main Windows 11 install and the WSA. Also included in the update are some bug fixes and the usual Android security updates.

File Sharing in Windows Subsystem for Android has been a huge request for Windows 11 users. Many will be happy to see that Microsoft finally delivered with today's 2305.40000.4.0 update. This means that WSA can now share user folders such as your documents and pictures, making things like video editing or photo editing with Android apps easier. The folder-sharing feature will be on by default, and if you like, you can disable it.

The WSA will just see your Windows files as an SD card. And if you're worried about privacy, any apps that will read or edit files will have to show a system dialogue to request your permission for this. You'll have full control to remove the permission if you please. And if you remember, last month's update even made it possible to scan Android apps for threats, so this should be a pretty safe experience for everyone.

Keep in mind, though, that there are some limits to what the WSA can access. It won't be able to see external devices and Windows system folders or other user folders. You'll also have to deal with an initial slowdown when you enable the feature, as the WSA will have to index. You also won't be able to share .exe files and only files the Subsystem saves to “/sdcard/Windows” are available to Windows. The other improvements in this month's updates can be seen below.

File transfer using drop and drop and copy and paste.

Windows Subsystem for Android Settings (renamed to just “Windows Subsystem for Android”) redesign, including displaying all installed Android apps.

Enable apps that specify android.hardware.type.pc in their manifest to opt into receiving raw input events.

Wi-Fi API compatibility improvements.

Camera hardware compatibility improvements.

Linux kernel security update.

Updated latest Chromium WebView to version 113.

Android 13 security updates.

This is shaping up to be the biggest WSA update in a while. Microsoft is always tweaking the experience and listening to feedback from the community, so be sure to try out these features and submit your feedback. It'll help make the WSA better for everyone, including those who will get to try this feature in the regular non-Windows Insider version of Windows 11 when the June WSA update beta testing is complete.